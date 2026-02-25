Durham Region launches online 'snitch line' to report 'hate'

You would think that the prime directive for any municipality should be plowing snow, fixing potholes, picking up the garbage and so on.

But in the Regional Municipality of Durham, located just east of Toronto, there is a new priority these days: maintaining a “snitch line” so that citizens can report “hate” – be it real or imagined.

By the way, one example of hatred is an “offensive joke”. We’re not joking. Just imagine: you’re at a summertime barbecue and you make a lewd joke to a friend, but a Nosy Parker neighbour overhears that joke and is offended. Off to the snitch line!

And so it is that thanks to a new online portal, Durham Region residents can report hate-motivated crimes and incidents, as well as “access support” – without involving the police.

And get this: those making accusations of hate are allowed to remain anonymous. So, essentially, what we have here is a glorified snitch line that is operated by bureaucrats.

What could go wrong?

Rebel News recently visited Durham Region’s headquarters in Whitby, Ont. We interviewed Pickering councillor Lisa Robinson, who has denounced this online portal as being equal parts ridiculous and wasteful. Check out our interview with Robinson.

Seeking further clarity about the snitch line, we reached out to the media relations department of Durham Region. We sent along the following 10 specific questions:

1. It is stated on Durham’s website this initiative is “in response to recent high profile hate activity in Durham.” Can you provide data regarding the nature of these hate crimes?

2. Who is behind this initiative?

3. I notice that “offensive jokes” are under the ban. Can you provide me with examples of offensive jokes?

4. I understand complainants can remain anonymous. Doesn’t the accused person have the right to know the name of his/her accuser?

5. Who at Durham renders judgement regarding these complaints?

6. What training do they have?

7. What are the penalties for those who are found guilty?

8. I understand victims are entitled to financial assistance. How much can they claim?

9. Aren’t there already penalties for hate crimes in the Criminal Code?

10. It is stated this initiative was done in consultation with human rights and religious organizations. Can you provide a list of those organizations?

Amazingly, none of our queries were specifically addressed. Instead, we received a blanket statement that read:

“Victim Services of Durham Region is a registered charity and is responsible for administering the program. The Region of Durham is not involved in any day-to-day operations nor is the Region involved in any of the data collection and storage associated with the program.

“The program is similar to and modelled after other Canadian programs such as the ones in Chatham/Kent and Ottawa, and is centered around supporting the victims with services, such as counselling and referrals.

“The program does not involve determining guilt, issuing penalties, or passing judgement. Victim Services of Durham Region is separate and distinct from police services and does not have enforcement authority. If an individual who filed a report wanted the incident to be investigated, it would be escalated to the Durham Regional Police Service.”

George Orwell, eat your heart out…