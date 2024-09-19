Will Eby’s flip-flopping be enough to save the NDP from defeat by the BC Conservatives?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Just four weeks before British Columbians hit the voting booths and just a couple of days before the official campaign trail begins, pre-election polls predict a dramatically tight race between the governing NDP and the steadily rising Conservative Party of B.C.

An Angus Reid poll conducted just days after B.C. United leader, Kevin Falcon announced he would be suspending his party B.C. United’s election campaign, saw a statistical tie between John Rustad’s Conservative’s holding 44% of the vote, with Eby’s NDP at 43%.

A Research Co. online survey from September 9-11 painted a similar picture, with the NDP holding 44% of the vote and the Conservatives at 42%, making it clear that race is neck and neck between the left and the right.

What took so long Eby?



Oh, that’s right, just before the election, the public found about 13-year old Brianna MacDonald overdosing in a homeless camp after the system gave her “harm reduction” supplies yet failed to give her proper care. https://t.co/enyA5zduTh pic.twitter.com/gtNWx0oyeb — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 16, 2024

The two-way race is a stunning revelation considering just months ago both Falcon and Eby were dismissive of the CPBC as something small and fringe.

Perhaps that’s why in over the past few weeks Premier Eby has has been changing his party’s position on certain policies to one that is more right leaning, such as suddenly committing to providing involuntary care options to address the provinces mental health and addiction crises, and even promising to stop B.C.’s Carbon tax, despite previously mocking federal Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre’s invitation to join other premiers in fighting the federal carbon tax.

David Eby doesn't live in a baloney factory; he's just full of baloney.



BC's cruel and negligent COVID jab mandate, which is restricting capable healthcare workers from saving lives, has nothing to do with measles.



Don’t administer the tax hike Eby.https://t.co/bexhXcjW2Y pic.twitter.com/OVIk88BlPR — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 17, 2024

But will premier Eby’s pre-election flip flopping be enough to prevent his party from being dethroned on October 19th?

Political commentator and former B.C. Liberal MLA, Sheila Orr, affiliates as a Liberal, she doesn’t think so "political parties don’t actually win elections it’s the ones in power that lose this."

Orr joins Rebel News to explain her predictions to why despite the NDP having more money that the Conservatives and a solid voter base of approximately 33%, she believes the once underdog B.C. Conservatives will be taking the win this fall.