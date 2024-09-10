B.C. United's collapse and what the media isn't telling you

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On August 28, B.C. United (BCU) leader Kevin Falcon shook British Columbia politics by announcing that he would be suspending his party’s campaign for the general election and encouraging supporters to “unite behind John Rustad and the Conservative Party of B.C. (CPBC).”

This game-changing move follows failed merger attempts between what was viewed as the province’s two centre-right parties and could lead to the governing socialist NDP being dethroned by John Rustad’s CPBC on October 19.

While the shift has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, especially among the left, as illustrated by B.C. NDP MLA Grace Lore's fearful reaction on X, the signs that the CPBC could capitalize on the cultural shift toward conservatism are less surprising to those who have observed B.C. United’s pattern of appeasing the left.

NDP Grace Lore’s panic post here is like an ad encouraging citizens to vote for the BC Conservatives.



These out of touch politicians still think only a “small fringe minority” relate to the trucker convoy and think it’s unfair for biological males to be in women & girls sports… https://t.co/dgKWslcRaZ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 1, 2024

Unlike the legacy media, which primarily attributes B.C. United’s demise to pressures from business groups, our report recaps the role B.C. United turning its back on some of its pro-freedom and conservative-minded base — by embracing what many view as tyrannical COVID policies and NDP-style cancel culture — played in the party’s collapse.

This includes how Falcon expelled Rustad from B.C. United (formerly called the BC Liberals), for not falling in line with climate alarmism, which paved the way for Rustad to lead a more attractive conservative alternative to the BCU and NDP.

Falcon’s decision to join forces with Rustad and the CPBC is seen as an attempt to mitigate the fallout from his party’s declining popularity. This move underscores a broader trend of political realignment in the province, where traditional parties are struggling to maintain their bases amid shifting voter sentiments.

B.C. United’s struggle serves as a cautionary tale for all political parties. It emphasizes the importance of maintaining clear ideological positions and staying attuned to voter concerns. As the election approaches, the realignment of B.C. politics could lead to significant changes in the provincial landscape.