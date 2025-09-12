Edmonton drag queen calls for assassination of Premier Smith

Edmonton police are investigating a drag performer's social media post about Premier Danielle Smith, which read, "Miss Smith next, please and thank you," following Charlie Kirk's killing.

Aldynne Belmont (aka Fox McCloud, Bunny Lebowski) celebrated Kirk’s assassination on X, then suggested “Miss Smith” was “next” with a photo of someone holding a gun.

“Charlie Kirk is no more. I hope he felt terrified, and I hope the rest of this kind are just as scared,” said Belmont. “Miss Smith next, please and thank you.”

Aldynne Belmont aka Fox McCloud aka Bunny Lebowski is a drag artist in Edmonton & member of @yegqueerhistory



Belmont, a drag artist and Rainbow Story Hub Foundation researcher, had his Instagram and LinkedIn accounts featured in a post; these accounts are now disabled, reported Juno News.

Smith declined comment but her spokesperson referred Rebel News to her Wednesday X post, where she condemned political violence. That follows similar remarks after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life in July 2024.

"The way in which conservative politicians have been characterized is outrageous," Smith told reporters on July 15, 2024.

She cautioned progressive politicians to temper their language, noting they've used similar hostile rhetoric against conservatives as seen directed at Trump, and urged them to "dial it down."

On Wednesday, U.S. President Trump vowed a crackdown on the “radical left,” along with any other organizations enabling political violence in America.

Trump vowed to curb political violence. The U.S. State Department also prohibited entry to foreigners who "glorify" Kirk’s assassination.

Kirk’s killer was apprehended late Thursday. Tyler Robinson, 22, confessed his involvement to a family friend. Evidence includes bullet engravings and chat messages shared by his roommate.

Kirk is survived by his wife Erika, and their children aged three and one.