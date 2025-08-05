Elections Alberta approves referendum to 'keep Alberta in Canada'

Elections Alberta quietly approved a petition asking Albertans if they want to remain in Canada, while a competing separation petition was sent to the courts for constitutional review.

On July 30, Alberta's chief electoral officer approved a petition against provincial separation. It requires 293,976 signatures (10% of eligible voters) to qualify as a referendum on the question, "Do you agree that Alberta should remain in Canada?"

Former PC MLA Thomas Lukaszuk launched the petition days before the Alberta Prosperity Project's (APP) filed a referendum question to separate. It was sent to the Court of King’s Bench by Elections Alberta for possible Charter violations.

Premier Danielle Smith supports Alberta remaining in Canada but wouldn't prevent a referendum if a petition meets legal criteria.

Lukaszuk, a proud Canadian born in Poland, believes Alberta's conflict with Ottawa can be resolved without separation. He told the Epoch Times that Canada's strength lies in constant negotiation and problem-solving mechanisms, and that separation is never an option and could harm the economy.

Smith, who also backs Alberta remaining a part of Canada, acknowledged last month that separatist sentiments in her province are at an all-time high, urging the federal government to take the movement "seriously."

A May 2025 Angus Reid poll found 36% of Albertans support separation from Canada, with roughly half supporting an independence referendum.

Smith notes that separatists are "not traitors" but friends and neighbours fed up with the federal government attacking their livelihoods.

She frequently criticizes Prime Minister Mark Carney for not backing oil and gas projects outright and chasing away investment.

On the separation petition, Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure questioned whether the inquiry violated Charter rights, including mobility, treaty, life, liberty, security, and equality. He did not specify if concerns led to the question's referral to the courts.

Provincial law mandates a hearing within 10 days of court referral. Elections Alberta said McClure has 30 days post-ruling to assess if the proposed referendum question meets other legal requirements.

Premier Smith criticized McClure's refusal to approve the separation referendum question as a "delay tactic."

For the question to appear on a ballot, McClure's approval is necessary. Only then can the APP begin collecting signatures.

Regarding Lukaszuk’s petition, Elections Alberta requires all signatures by October 28.

Eligible provincial voters must physically sign their name, address, and signature with a registered canvasser witnessing and signing each.

On April 29, Smith extended the referendum signature collection to 120 days (from 90) and set the trigger threshold at 10% of eligible voters from the last general election, or 177,000 signatures.