Elementary school teacher pleads guilty to child luring and exploitation charges

Kelly-Anne Jennings, 41, of Port Hope, pleaded guilty to child luring, producing child pornography, and distributing explicit material to her former Grade 8 students via Snapchat.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   November 06, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: Name withheld

A Port Hope elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to several child exploitation offences involving her former students.

Kelly-Anne Jennings, 41, appeared in a Peterborough courtroom Thursday, where she admitted to six charges, including child luring, making child pornography, and distributing explicit material to a minor.

The charges stem from online communication Jennings had with former Grade 8 students in 2023. The court heard that the exchanges took place over Snapchat and became increasingly inappropriate.

Parents of the victims were present in court as Ontario Court Justice Nathan N. Baker accepted Jennings’ guilty pleas. The Crown confirmed that additional charges, including one count of sexual assault, will be stayed.

A court-ordered publication ban protects the identities of the victims and any details that could identify the school where Jennings taught.

In a victim impact statement read aloud in court, one parent said her son had trusted Jennings as a caring mentor. “My son looked up to her as a second mother,” the statement read. “Her behaviour was manipulative and deeply harmful.”

Jennings was first charged in August 2024 with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference following a police investigation into reports of inappropriate contact during a school trip.

After more victims came forward, Jennings charges were upgraded to include three counts of distributing sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age, seven counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, two counts of accessing child pornography, two counts of invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16 years of age, and two counts of making, printing, publishing, or possessing for the purpose of publication any child pornography.

She was again arrested shortly thereafter, on October 25, 2024, for failing to comply with her release order, according to a press release from Port Hope Police.

“One of [her] conditions was to not attend a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present, or a daycare centre, school ground, or community centre,” it reads.

The court learned that Jennings had consumed alcohol before she started sending progressively more explicit photos, including videos of herself masturbating, to her students via Snapchat. She also solicited and obtained nude images of the boys.

Jennings’ defence lawyer, Dean Embry, asked that his client receive no jail time but instead a conditional sentence of two years less a day followed by probation, while the Crown recommended a four-year prison term. 

Thanks to Canada’s increasingly lenient laws, Jennings remains out on bail while awaiting sentencing on November 27. 

The situation follows a recent Supreme Court of Canada decision that struck down mandatory one-year minimum jail terms for possessing or accessing child pornography. In a narrow 5–4 ruling, the court found the penalties unconstitutional under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, arguing they could lead to disproportionate sentences — such as an 18-year-old receiving an unsolicited image from a 17-year-old.

DONATE: Stop Classroom Grooming!

Latest News

Rebel News is confronting the woke mob and fighting back against their efforts to sexualize and indoctrinate children. We're taking action, as well as reporting on the worldwide protests against transgender madness. Please chip in to support our efforts to protect kids - which can sometimes even require extraordinary expenses such as security for our reporters, and meals on the road.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.