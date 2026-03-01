Elizabeth May warns of risks to parliamentary democracy under Mark Carney’s leadership

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is warning that parliamentary democracy in Canada could be at risk if legislation continues to move through Parliament without proper scrutiny under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In remarks circulating online, May said she is increasingly concerned about the pace at which legislation is being advanced and the lack of time MPs have to properly examine proposed laws.

She described herself as someone who closely follows parliamentary procedure and values the institution’s democratic safeguards.

“I’m something of a parliamentary nerd. I know the rules. I love democracy,” May said in the video message.

She argued that those safeguards are being undermined if bills are rushed through the legislative process without adequate debate or committee study.

“Democracy is threatened right now,” she said, adding that legislation should be examined carefully by MPs rather than pushed forward quickly. “We need to study bills properly, not bulldoze them through.”

May also urged Canadians to pay closer attention to parliamentary procedure, saying the issue may not be dominating headlines but carries significant implications for how laws are made.

“It’s not making headlines, but it should,” she said. “Democracy itself is being bulldozed.”