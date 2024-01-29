EMERGENCY BROADCAST | Ezra reacts to former Justice Minister Lametti restoring X account amid coverup claims
Ezra Levant is live for an emergency broadcast, providing his reaction to the breaking developments in the StopTheCoverup.com scandal.
In case you missed the developments in this story over the weekend, Rebel News filed a lawsuit against David Lametti, who served as justice minister during the Freedom Convoy protest in 2022.
That protest, which began as a protest against a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers before becoming an all-encompassing demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and ongoing public health restrictions, led to the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
While the Public Order Emergency Commission found the government acted appropriately by invoking Canada's strongest national security law, a Federal Court justice found it was a violation of Canadians' rights.
After this decision was made public, Lametti — who was removed from Trudeau's cabinet in July 2023 during a reshuffle — announced he was stepping down from his role as a member of Parliament.
Lametti then deleted his official government X account, effectively deleting comments from the records. That is why Rebel News launched StopTheCoverup.com, to obtain a court order demanding Lametti, or anyone else, not touch the records relating to the use of the Emergencies Act. You can read our whole lawsuit for yourself at StopTheCoverup.com.
Tune in live as Ezra Levant breaks down this important development and looks ahead to more developments in this case.
