'Enough with the Islamists': Quebecers take a stand

MONTREAL — On Sunday, August 31, outside the Notre-Dame Basilica, a fourth demonstration took place against Islamist street prayers and in defence of Quebec’s cultural heritage.

The rally was organized by Mandana Javan, an Iranian-Canadian activist who has been outspoken in her fight for secularism.

Recently the leader of the Party Québécois, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, warned: “It’s the same dynamic we saw in Europe. Street prayers create social tensions I don’t want for Quebec. I still have hope that Quebec will stand out for its peace and social harmony.”

For months, Rebel News has been covering these gatherings, while most traditional outlets remain absent. Protesters voiced frustration: “The mainstream media is afraid to criticize Islam. There’s a great deal of intellectual cowardice in the media and among many politicians. At least in Quebec, the government is showing courage.”

Pressure has mounted on Premier François Legault after the leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, Éric Duhaime, and later Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, pushed for action. “Thank you to PSPP, who finally pushed the premier to take a position,” said Mandana Javan.

But many questioned whether Quebec’s proposed blanket ban on public prayers was the right move. “You cannot adopt a wall-to-wall ban. It will never withstand Charter challenges,” argued Dida Berku, deputy mayor of Côte Saint-Luc.

Another described the plan as “a bazooka to kill a fly,” accusing the government of political opportunism: “It’s a very bad decision… they’re just surfing on this event. But it’s hypocritical, because these street prayers have been happening for a long time, and the government ignored it until the media covered it.”

Others were more blunt: “The problem is not ‘all religions.’ The problem is Islamism. That’s what we need to name clearly.”

As one supporter summed it up: “Rebel News is one of the very few outlets, maybe the only one, really on the ground. Your role is very important.”