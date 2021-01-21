Entrepreneur starts fund to help struggling Canadian small businesses

By David Menzies I WILL OPEN - CANADA Are you a small business who is still banned from opening in Canada, but plan to reopen your restaurant, store or gym anyway? Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out the form on this page with your details. Send

Since the inception of iWillOpen.com, Rebel News supporters have been asking what more they can do to help struggling small businesses.

While Rebel News tackles COVID fines across the world through our FightTheFines.com civil rights campaign, other entrepreneurs have taken it upon themselves to help small businesses in their own way.

Inspired by Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy's Barstool Fund, which has raised tens of millions for business owners in the United States, entrepreneur Travis Kanellos and his business partner, professional lacrosse player Dan Lomas, have started Fund the Grind, aimed at supporting establishments in a similar way.

The fund has enjoyed a few celebrity endorsements despite being in its early stages, including from long-time Toronto Raptors commentator Jack Armstrong

