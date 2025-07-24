ETHICS SCANDAL: Doug Ford's prosecutors submitted 'victim impact statements' against Tamara Lich

How did victim impact statements from a separate case, one launched by Ottawa lawyer Paul Champ, end up being presented as evidence against Tamara Lich, asks Ezra Levant.

Ezra Levant
  |   July 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Doug Ford’s prosecutors submitted “victim impact statements” against Tamara Lich that were actually taken from other court cases, including affidavits prepared by Paul Champ, the ambulance-chasing lawyer suing the Freedom Convoy for $300 million.

How did this happen?

A victim impact statement allows victims of crime to share their experiences with the court before a sentence. But these illegitimate statements weren’t about Tamara Lich at all.

Why did the prosecutors attempt to mislead the court by pretending these were about her?

Paul Champ is a notorious ambulance chaser and left-wing extremist in Ottawa.

Why did prosecutors allow him to sneak his own work into the Government of Ontario’s submissions to the court? What other access has Champ secretly been given? Prosecutor Siobhain Wetscher must resign.

This lawsuit is R. v. Lich — it means the “King” is suing Tamara Lich on behalf of the public interest. Tax dollars are paying for it.

So why did Doug Ford’s prosecutor, Siobhain Wetscher, let a lawyer from a private, for-profit lawsuit prepare submissions to the court?

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-24 19:00:40 -0400
    The prosecutor is far too eager to frame Tamara Lich. Even Soviet show trials weren’t as stupid as this one.