HIRING: Evening Website Editor and Writer (Remote – Canada)

Rebel News is seeking a detail-oriented, politically savvy Evening Web Editor to support our newsroom during the critical weekday evening hours. The Evening Web Editor will primarily be focused on posting RebelNews+ shows at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET, preparing accurate and compelling page copy, and ensuring our nightly programming is published quickly and cleanly across all platforms.

The ideal candidate has strong writing skills, a solid understanding of Canadian politics, and the ability to manage time-sensitive tasks independently. Familiarity with Ezra Levant’s work and the issues that interest Rebel News supporters is an asset. This role is best suited for someone who works well autonomously, understands basic marketing principles, and can confidently match appropriate calls to action to the content they publish.

This position can be combined with our Weekend Web Editor role for candidates seeking additional hours.

Responsibilities:

Watch nightly RebelNews+ shows or review transcripts to write compelling, original page copy with appropriate sources and calls to action

Upload and publish nightly episodes using JW Player and other Rebel News video platforms

Build complete episode pages on RebelNews.com with proper formatting, metadata, and SEO

Assist with posting nightly shows across Rebel News social media channels

Learn to prepare and send evening emails to subscribers and targeted non-subscribers, encouraging them to join RebelNews+

Support the web team by posting videos that were not completed during daytime hours

Maintain accuracy, clarity, and consistency across all published content

Work independently and meet tight nightly deadlines

Qualifications:

Excellent English writing ability and strong editorial judgment

Familiarity with Canadian political issues and public affairs

Ability to not rely or even necessarily use AI — sometimes AI can be used as an assistant, but it should never be a replacement for original writing

Experience with CMS tools such as NationBuilder or WordPress

Ability to multitask and perform under pressure

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills

Ability to work independently during evening shifts

Additional Assets:

The following skills are not required for applicants, but are strong advantages if candidates already possess these abilities:

Familiarity with any of JW Player, YouTube Studio, Facebook, X, Rumble, or similar platforms

French language skills

Basic Photoshop or Canva skills

Basic video editing skills

Experience with email campaign tools such as NationBuilder or Mailchimp

Schedule:

Monday–Friday evenings

Approx. 4 p.m.–8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m.–9 p.m. ET (depending on show release timing)

Remote position; Toronto HQ optional during daytime hours

Western Canadian time zones may find the time zones more convenient

Salary:

Compensation commensurate with experience. The role can be paid hourly or on a salary.

How to Apply:

Candidates should submit:

A cover letter and resume

Samples of written work (preferred but not required)

What we offer:

The chance to work at Canada’s largest independent media outlet — free from government funding and political influence — inside a mission-driven newsroom that challenges legacy media narratives and tells the other side of the story. Rebel News offers significant opportunities for advancement, with many staff rising quickly into senior editorial, on-camera, or managerial roles. Team members also have the ability to publish written reports under their own byline to build their reputation and personal brand, while benefiting from mentorship and collaboration with experienced journalists, editors, and producers.

About Rebel News:

Rebel News is Canada’s largest independent online news network, dedicated to telling the other side of the story since 2015.

We don’t just report the news — we participate in it, engaging our audience through journalism, commentary, advocacy, and events. Unlike the legacy media, we never take government funding. Our work is powered entirely by viewers who believe in fearless, independent journalism.

