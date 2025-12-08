HIRING: Saturday Website Editor and Writer (Remote – Canada)

APPLY NOW

Rebel News is seeking an independent spelling aficionado to be our new Weekend Web Editor. Responsible for publishing weekend content on Saturdays, responding to breaking news, and ensuring Rebel News stays ahead of the fast-moving weekend news cycle. Saturdays often see protests, rallies, and major political developments — making this a critical role in our digital newsroom.

The ideal candidate has strong writing skills, an understanding of Canadian politics, and the ability to work independently with a work ethic unmatched by the CBC. This role involves posting video reports on YouTube and Rumble, writing page copy for those videos, applying proper formatting and SEO, and updating our website. Once a news article is published, the ideal candidate may also assist with social media and email updates as required.

This position can be combined with our Evening Web Editor role for candidates seeking additional hours.

Responsibilities:

Write original, accurate, and compelling page copy for Rebel News videos published on Saturdays.

Monitor breaking news on X and other platforms and quickly write corresponding news articles.

Post breaking news content including protests, rallies, and developing political stories.

Upload video files to YouTube, Rumble, and other Rebel News distribution platforms.

Build and format posts on RebelNews.com using proper tagging and SEO.

Assist in posting updates across Rebel News social media channels.

Learn to prepare and send weekend email updates using NationBuilder or similar tools.

Work with the editorial team to ensure timely publication and approvals.

Maintain clarity, accuracy, and consistency across all published content.

Qualifications:

Proven English writing skills with a demonstrable history of news or similar content.

Strong familiarity with Canadian political issues.

Experience with CMS platforms such as NationBuilder or WordPress.

Ability to work independently and manage time-sensitive assignments.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Willingness to respond to breaking news when required.

Skills that set you apart:

Fluency in French.

Experience with Photoshop, Canva, or simple graphic design.

Basic video editing skills.

History of use with email marketing platforms such as Mailchimp or NationBuilder.

Job Type:

Part-time. Saturday shifts, typically 4–6 hours, with flexibility during breaking news.

Location:

Remote – anywhere in Canada (Western time zones may be ideal).

Salary:

Compensation commensurate with experience. Paid hourly or part-time salary.

Part-time staff may be eligible for health benefits depending on total weekly hours and organizational policy.

What we offer:

The chance to work at Canada’s largest independent media outlet — free from government funding and political influence — inside a mission-driven newsroom that challenges legacy media narratives and tells the other side of the story. Rebel News offers significant opportunities for advancement, with many staff rising quickly into senior editorial, on-camera, or managerial roles. Team members also have the ability to publish written reports under their own byline to build their reputation and personal brand, while benefiting from mentorship and collaboration with experienced journalists, editors, and producers.

About Rebel News:

Rebel News Network is the largest online news network in Canada. Since its launch in 2015, Rebel News has been dedicated to telling the other side of the story and challenging the narrative of the mainstream media.

Rebel News is different because our supporters participate in shaping everything we do, through a mix of online engagement, commenting, advocacy, and events. We don’t just report the news — we participate in it.

And unlike the mainstream media, we don’t take any money from the government. We rely entirely on our audience to keep us going.

APPLY NOW