EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Why did the U.S. ambassador sit down with Ezra Levant?

What did the U.S. ambassador think about Mark Carney telling the Chinese government that he supports a “New World Order”?

What does he think about the wave of anti-Americanism?

Is it possible to get a trade deal that saves the Ontario auto industry?

How about the oilsands? If B.C. continues to block a pipeline, would the U.S. approve a pipeline from Alberta, down into the U.S., and to the Pacific coast, to do an end-run around the environmentalists and intransigent Indian bands?

Who attacked the U.S. consulate in Toronto with gunfire?

These are just a few of the questions Ezra Levant asked Pete Hoekstra, the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, in an exclusive, one-hour interview at his home in Ottawa.

Pour yourself a cup of coffee and sit down for what we hope you’ll agree is an interview with questions that the mainstream media would never ask. (In fact, Ezra asked the ambassador about the mainstream media — and boy did he ever have a lot to say about that!)

This interview aired on Friday night for RebelNews+ viewers, but it’s important enough that we’re releasing it for free so that everyone can see it.

What do you think of the ambassador’s views? Do you agree with him that Canada and the U.S. are still best friends — despite what Mark Carney has to say?

And if you appreciate this interview, why not consider subscribing to Rebel News Plus? It’s our premium video content, including documentary films, Ezra's daily TV-style show (He does a monologue every day, interviews a newsmaker, and reads his hate mail and fan mail!) and Sheila Gunn Reid has a weekly show as well!

Ezra's very first question to the ambassador was why he would meet with citizen journalists at all. His response was really appreciated — watch the video to see it for yourself!