EXCLUSIVE: Israel's Speaker of the Knesset condemns UN 'blood libel'

Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana explains why Benjamin Netanyahu has been a much-needed, steadfast leader for Israel and why the UN is a 'despicable' organization.

Avi Yemini
  |   September 16, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

I'm currently on the ground in Israel, speaking directly with Israelis and Palestinians to uncover what's really happening in the region.

During my reporting, my colleague Rukshan Fernando and I sat down with Israel's Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, in his office in the Israeli Knesset.

We discuss a wide range of pressing issues as the country continues its fight against the terrorist group Hamas.

Ohana, an Israeli attorney and former Shin Bet officer, has served as Speaker of the Knesset since 2022, representing the Likud party. In our conversation, he expressed strong support for Prime Minister Netanyahu's leadership during this incredibly difficult time, especially as false information about the war spreads globally.

"We are very fortunate to have him as our leader at this very dark moment, this very difficult moment for the people of Israel, maybe even for the Jewish people, because we see antisemitism rising and exploding around the world," he told me.

Ohana also condemned the United Nations after its 'commission of inquiry' concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

"Yet another 'neutral' committee of the UN bashes Israel. We have gotten used to it. The UN became a despicable organization where lies are truth and truth is a lie," he said.

"We went through harder things than the UN ... this is clearly a blood libel, the likes that we have experienced throughout the generations ... not much different than those that the Nazis spread against us," Ohana continued.

He also emphasized that the war could end immediately if Hamas released all remaining Israeli hostages and surrendered its weapons.

If you like this report, please donate to help fund my independent journalism. 

Please help us tell the world the truth about Israel!

Latest News

🚨 Avi and Rukshan need your help!

Getting to Israel isn’t cheap. Flights, accommodations, security, and the cutting-edge livestream equipment we need to broadcast raw, unedited reports all add up fast. But with your help, we can show the world the truth the media hides.

Your support helps fund our trip and keeps our reporting 100% independent. No government grants. No corporate sponsors. Just real journalism powered by viewers like you.

Every contribution, big or small, goes directly towards their journalism. Please, if you can, chip in now to make this reporting possible.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.