EXCLUSIVE: Israel's Speaker of the Knesset condemns UN 'blood libel'

I'm currently on the ground in Israel, speaking directly with Israelis and Palestinians to uncover what's really happening in the region.

During my reporting, my colleague Rukshan Fernando and I sat down with Israel's Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, in his office in the Israeli Knesset.

We discuss a wide range of pressing issues as the country continues its fight against the terrorist group Hamas.

Ohana, an Israeli attorney and former Shin Bet officer, has served as Speaker of the Knesset since 2022, representing the Likud party. In our conversation, he expressed strong support for Prime Minister Netanyahu's leadership during this incredibly difficult time, especially as false information about the war spreads globally.

"We are very fortunate to have him as our leader at this very dark moment, this very difficult moment for the people of Israel, maybe even for the Jewish people, because we see antisemitism rising and exploding around the world," he told me.

.@OzraeliAvi & @therealrukshan are in Israel, where they'll visit Arab villages, speak with Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank, cover protests against government policy, challenge leaders inside the Knesset, and possibly into Gaza itself.https://t.co/6wlLSgKdup — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 16, 2025

Ohana also condemned the United Nations after its 'commission of inquiry' concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

"Yet another 'neutral' committee of the UN bashes Israel. We have gotten used to it. The UN became a despicable organization where lies are truth and truth is a lie," he said.

"We went through harder things than the UN ... this is clearly a blood libel, the likes that we have experienced throughout the generations ... not much different than those that the Nazis spread against us," Ohana continued.

He also emphasized that the war could end immediately if Hamas released all remaining Israeli hostages and surrendered its weapons.

