EXCLUSIVE: Liberal briefing notes say Jews, not Palestinians, are the real terrorists

Trudeau’s foreign affairs department repeatedly denounced Jews as “violent”, “extremist” and “terrorists”, while downplaying the October 7th Hamas massacre of more than 1,000 Israelis. Trudeau’s staff also whitewashed Palestinian terrorist Mahmoud Abbas and promised more funding than ever for the Hamas front group, UNRWA.

Those revelations and more are part of an 86-page trove of internal government documents exclusively obtained by Rebel News through an Access to Information request. Many of the records are blacked out, but what remains are shocking.

These government records include briefing notes for Melanie Joly and Ya’ara Saks, two Trudeau cabinet ministers who flew to the Middle East just months after the Hamas massacre to meet with Abbas. Incredibly, the government-drafted “talking points” for that meeting did not include a call to release the hostages or renounce terrorism.

As well, the Canadian government’s biography for Abbas whitewashed his history, omitting his role in the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, his PhD in Holocaust denial, and his current practice of “pay-for-slay” — where Abbas uses foreign aid to pay pensions to Palestinians whose family members commit a terrorist attack against Jews.

Other revelations in the documents include:

* the Trudeau government never once describes the October 7, 2023 incident on Israel as a terrorist attack, calling it only “October”, without any description of what happened at all.

* the meeting between Joly and Saks and the terrorist Abbas went on much longer than planned, and it was “pleasant and friendly”

* Trudeau’s office was excited about the visit and was “eagerly standing by” to publicize it

* Joly and Saks made no mention of Hamas’s mass rape of Israelis, including Israeli hostages, and instead accused Israel of committing rape against Palestinians, saying, “we believe Palestinian women”

* there is no record of Joly and Saks raising the issue of hostages at all on their junket — but in what appears to be disinformation, they tweeted that they had done so.

The entire 86-page document can be seen at the bottom of this page or our special website, www.TheSaksFiles.com.

Reading through the documents shows that close to 100 different bureaucrats and diplomats were a party to this total whitewash of Palestinian terrorism and the antisemitic demonization of Israel. It’s not just Joly and Saks who are anti-Israel — it’s the vast majority of Canada’s foreign affairs staff.

Rebel News spends tens of thousands of dollars a year on access to information requests like this. Most of the time, the government delays or deletes its records. But sometimes — like this case — they’re proud of what they do, and are happy to release the records.

If you think this is important journalism, please click here to chip in to help us pay for our access to information requests.

This is a shocking story. But I have no doubt that Melanie Joly and Ya’ara Saks will actually boast about what they did here. The Liberal Party of Canada is clearly courting the pro-Hamas vote.

We spend close to $30,000 a year on access to information requests. Most of the time they turn up empty, but sometimes they reveal huge scandals like this. If you can help us cover our costs, please do by clicking here (thank you).

READ THE EXCLUSIVE DOCUMENTS: