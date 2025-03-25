EXCLUSIVE: Toronto police attempted to shut down Rebel News event

You may recall our Rebel News Live event that took place last May. In fact, perhaps some of you reading this were in attendance that day.

The event featured an all-star cast of speakers including Donald Trump Jr., Viva Frei, Billboard Chris, Glenn Greenwald, Chris Pavlovski, April Hutchison and many more.

It was all in an effort to deliver a message to the Justin Trudeau Liberals that Canadian censorship has gone too far – and yes, the world is watching.

Our gala quickly sold out. And as far as we could tell, all 400 attendees had a jolly good time.

But the story behind the story of putting on the Rebel News Live event is perhaps even more notable than what actually took place on stage that day.

The crux of the matter is this: law enforcement and government agencies were doing everything they could to censor our event by shutting it down. You read that correctly: the powers-that-be wanted to censor an anti-censorship event! In fact, they wanted to cancel it outright!

Here’s the skinny: the venue hosting our Rebel News Live event was situated in Downsview Park in northwest Toronto. Downsview Park is a former military base. It’s now a multiuse facility operated by Canada Lands, a federal crown corporation.

This was problematic for the Justin Trudeau Liberals whose hatred for Rebel News is nothing short of visceral. Rebel News reporters can’t get into their press conferences; we’re banned from the House of Commons; even asking a cabinet minister an impolite question on a public sidewalk can lead to the false arrest of a Rebel News reporter – with a little assault thrown in on the side courtesy of the RCMP goon squad. It’s banana republic stuff.

The point is, the Justin Trudeau Liberals loathe Rebel News almost as much as they hate democracy because unlike the trained seals in the mainstream media, we are not bought and paid for. So it was downright galling for the Liberals that we would choose to host a free speech event on a plot of land they consider to be their home turf! They really are that petty.

They sure got creative in their censorious ways. Canada Lands informed us we had to pony up $50,000 so that several armed police officers could be there for “security” reasons. Huh? We were hosting a forum regarding free speech and censorship… how would this become a public safety issue?

That $50,000 extortion fee was a potential economic death penalty. Our event was not going to generate that kind of coin to pay such egregious extortion. And Canada Lands was likely fully aware of this.

Incidentally, if there were truly any credible threats of violence – and trust us, nothing materialized that day, not even an illegally parked car – since when does a venue have to pay the police to enforce the law?

Don’t the police already get paid nicely for that? For example, last time we checked, there’s always a big police presence at Bathurst and Sheppard every Sunday morning. That’s where the pro-Hamas hooligans chant for genocide, display swastikas, and honour Sinwar, the October 7, 2023 massacre mastermind.

They desperately want a confrontation by goading the pro-Israel people across the street in this heavily Jewish area. But are the assorted Hamassholes ever invoiced by police? Are you kidding? On cold days, the boys in blue reimagine themselves as Uber Eats drivers to deliver the Islamists coffee and Timbits. Then again, Hamas runs the Hogtown cop shop these days, not that our pathetic police chief Myron Demkiw gives a rodent’s rectum.

Anyway, thank goodness that our friends at Rumble decided to foot that outrageous policing bill so that the show would indeed go on. That’s how committed Rumble is to free speech. Much to the shock and surprise of the goons at Canada Lands, we called their bluff, paid their extortion, and the show was back on the rails.

But you know what? In the aftermath of our conference, it turns out that the attempt to torpedo our event was far worse than we could ever have imagined.

Here’s the deal: we filed a Freedom of Information request seeking documents from the Toronto Police Service to find out why a small freedom of speech conference was deemed to be such a clear and present danger in the first place.

It took months to get the relevant documents and par for the course, much of the information is redacted. But what IS readable is equal parts weird and disturbing.

And talk about a climate of fear, loathing and paranoia. Those documents resembled a chapter lifted from Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four.

For starters, the ringleader behind the campaign to cripple our event is Melody Carroll. She’s the so-called “Community Relations Officer” at 31 Division. She comes across as Officer Friendly in her correspondence, often using nicknames when addressing colleagues. But behind the smiles and giggles, she’s really a censorious thug.

Oh, and what a busy bee she was in the days leading up to our event! In addition to several police officers, Melody also reached out to Toronto Fire Department Services and the Toronto Paramedic Services. She even reached out to another police force. What did she think was going to happen that day? A full-on riot? If so, who would the rioters be rioting against? Themselves? It’s baffling…

Melody certainly has a warped opinion of our company. She describes Rebel News as “a Canadian far-right political and social commentary web-based media organization” and as a “far-right extremist group.”

Extremist group? Really? Isn’t that a synonym for a terrorist organization? Unbelievable.

By the way, just what constitutes being “far right” these days? Someone who espouses an opinion that is slightly to the right of Mao Zedong?

Here’s another weird thing about Melody – and weird is the only descriptor I have. You see, she made sure to identify who’s who in the zoo, sending out a very detailed list of the speakers as well as the names of Rebel News staffers. But here’s the thing whenever Melody referenced David Menzies, his name is presented in boldface type. Why would that be? Weird…

Melody’s colleague at 31 Division goes a step further. Detective Constable Mark Furzecott is a Field Intelligence Officer. Melody refers to the detective as “Furzy” when she corresponds with him. We suppose “Furzy” is his nickname, much like “Fonzie” was the nickname for Arthur Fonzarelli of Happy Days fame.

And when Melody corresponds with another police officer colleague, Tracy Johnson, Melody’s salutation is, “Hi Girl.”

“Hi Girl”; “Hey Furzy”… you can almost hear Melody giggling behind the keyboard as she types this nonsense. It kinda comes across as though Melody is organizing a sweet 16 party as opposed to a law enforcement investigation. But alas, since Melody is packing heat, she reminds of that lyric from Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World: “We got a kinder, gentler machine gun hand.”

Anyway, here’s what Fonzie stated about Menzies: “We are going to do our best to stay away from the antics of David Menzies.”

Good golly! If only the police would do their best to stay away from Menzies! The Toronto Police, the RCMP, and the OPP arrested him five times last year alone for…asking impolite queries?

By the way, that’s a very interesting word Furzy uses: “antics”. The definition of “antics” is “foolish, outrageous or amusing behaviour.”

We are left pondering: is Furzy describing the conduct of the Toronto Police Service these days?

As we further delved into the documents, we came across the ostensible policy reason for requesting assistance from York Regional Police. And at this point, folks, our story goes from weird and creepy to downright disturbing. You see, being the great detective that he is, Furzy somehow discovered that guests of the Rebel News Live event were staying at the Novotel Hotel in Vaughan which is indeed situated in York Region.

And when York Regional Police Officer Detective Constable Eleftheria Dimitrakopoulos received this information from Furzy, she could barely contain her excitement as she sent a mass email to several of her YRPS colleagues. QUOTE: “Hey All!!!! [4 exclamation marks.] Got this from TPS [just 1 exclamation mark.] See below! [Again, just 1 exclamation mark.]

By the way, this officer is with the Technical Investigations Unit – Cybercrime Section. What the hell is going on? Did the cops think our guests were going to commit… cybercrimes?

Or maybe it’s the other way around? Which is to say, did the York Regional Police put our guests under surveillance? If so, for what reason? Is that where we are now in Canada? If it is deemed that you are guilty of “wrong-thought”, gun-toting Big Brother is watching you?

Back to Melody. In the department of all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, she also reached out to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. We think she was searching for some legislative loophole in the Liquor Licence Act. Were we serving booze without having the necessary Special Occasion Permit, perhaps? Well then, that would give the cops an excuse to rush into the venue and shut it down, like they used to do to speakeasys during Prohibition a century ago.

In any event, Harley Theakston of the AGCO informed Melody that the only alcohol to be served that day was beer and wine for the VIP dinner on Saturday night for approximately 75 guests. In other words, everything was on the up and up. I’m sure that information was met with Melody exclaiming, “Curses! Foiled again!”

And check out this rant via Kimberely Moser She/Her. She’s the Manager of External Communications for Toronto Community Housing. And she chimes in with “background information” regarding the event – essentially she tries to cast Rebel News and Donald Trump Jr. and Menzies in a negative light.

What’s the deal with that? Toronto Community Housing is the largest social housing provider in Canada and the second largest in North America. It is wholly owned by the City of Toronto and operates in a non-profit manner. It represents a $9 billion public asset. Why in is Kimberly Moser She/Her getting involved in trying to torpedo a free speech event?

Well, we reached out to Ms. Moser She/Her. And she got back to us, saying her concern was the following: “Because this event was located in close proximity to a TCHC office, this information was provided as background to staff who could be affected by higher-than-normal traffic or crowds in the area.”

Really? She was concerned about traffic and crowds. Fun fact: Downsview Park sits on a plot of land that is 291 acres. Our event featured just 400 attendees. In the past Downsview has hosted rock concerts and the Pope, with crowds ranging from 500,000 to 800,000 people. But Moser She/Her was allegedly fretting about a 400-person gathering? Seriously?

It gets worse. Check out this email correspondence from Allan Ulrich. He’s a Field Intelligence Officer for Toronto Community Housing. Agent Ulrich states: “…we need to have a game plan re: our employees accessing and leaving 35 Carl Hall if protest is not as peaceful as forecasted.”

Wait a second. What's this about a “protest”? Is that Ulrich’s way of describing a Rebel News Live event – that a free speech/anti-censorship gala is a “protest”? Or did he think that the likes of Antifa would show up to protest the event? It’s not clear. What is abundantly clear is that Ms. Moser She/Her is not being genuine when she states that Toronto Community Housing was simply concerned about traffic and crowd issues. And newsflash for Ms. Moser She/Her: your organization’s bailiwick is trying to find subsidized housing for those in need. There are more than 100,000 people on a waiting list for subsidized housing in Toronto. We’re sure you’ve heard about this little thingy called the housing crisis. Shouldn’t that be your priority?

We also reached out to many of the police officers involved in this ill-fated act of sabotage. They all declined comment.

Still the question arises: if the police were the puppets in this dark drama, who were the puppet masters? Was it Mayor Olivia Chow or Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks (this self-hating Jew denounced our event on social media)? Or was it Premier Doug Ford or was it the Big Kahuna himself, Justin Trudeau? Or maybe all of the above?

It’s likely we’ll never find out the answer to that query. After all, our FOI to get information about the meeting Trudeau had with Chief Demkiw last year was denied. Don’t you find that odd, especially since the Chief does not answer to the Prime Minister? Really, why the lack of transparency? Why the secrecy?

And the insult to injury is this: the Greater Toronto Area is experiencing the greatest crime wave in its history. And yet the powers-that-be thought that a little free speech conference was a threat to security and public safety?

What were they thinking?