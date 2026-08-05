Expense-gate? Taxpayers are fed up with Ford and his MPPs' lavish spending

Well, it’s official: Torontonians are not amused by the most recent scandal rocking the Doug Ford Progressive Conservative government. Let’s call it... “Expense-gate”.

It was recently revealed that several MPPs, living only a short drive from Queen’s Park, were staying at ritzy downtown Toronto hotels rather than commuting home.

Perhaps the worst offender was Stan Cho. Cho’s north Toronto residence is just a handful of subway stops away from the legislature. And yet even he stayed at hotels!

Well, Premier Ford was not amused. He took away Cho’s cabinet position and said Cho will be paying back the $16,000-plus he squandered on hotel stays.

That goes for all the other MPPs who were living high off the hog on the taxpayer dime, too.

However, last week a reporter asked Ford if he also plans to reimburse Ontario taxpayers, who are on the hook for $200,000 due to the sale (and hasty re-sale) of his ill-fated private jet. Ford refused to answer the query, instead bragging that he eats at McDonald’s when he’s on the road. Seriously...

It gets worse. Ford boasted that he is the only premier in the province’s history not to submit any expense claims — and he dared the media to verify that bravado.

Mistake! Maybe Ford thought the assembled journalists were too lazy to do some research, for it was soon discovered that Ford had billed Ontario taxpayers more than $44,000 in airfare, hotels and meals.

Oopsie. Maybe he forgot to carry the one?

Recently, Rebel News took our big, beautiful billboard truck to Yonge Dundas Square in downtown Toronto. We asked passersby the following questions:

Several Ontario MPPs who live within driving distance of Queen’s Park used taxpayer funds to stay at luxury hotels. Should they pay back that money?

Is reimbursement good enough or should these MPPs be forced to resign?

Premier Ford tried to buy a private jet but then cancelled that deal due to public outrage. This fiasco ended up costing taxpayers $200,000. Should Ford personally pay back that money to the Ontario treasury?

Ford said he’s never made a single expense claim. But that’s not true. It was recently revealed that he expensed $44,000 in airfare, hotels and meals. Should Ford pay back that money? Should Ford resign for lying to Ontarians?

Except for one respondent, people were outraged that government representatives were living it up on the taxpayer dime. Especially given the fact that once upon a time, Doug Ford ran on the election slogan, “Respect for Taxpayers”.