Saskatoon synagogue reportedly egged during Shabbat service

A Saskatoon synagogue says it was targeted by vandals during a Shabbat service over the weekend, with eggs allegedly thrown at the building and vehicles parked outside while worshippers gathered inside.

Rabbi Claudio Jodorkovsky told Global News that the incident occurred Saturday during services at Congregation Agudas Israel on McKinnon Avenue. According to the rabbi, eggs struck the synagogue's doors and windows while congregants, including children, remained inside.

"What I said to our congregation is that we are going to continue praying and doing what we do," Jodorkovsky told Global News. "We are a very, very strong community and any act of vandalism or expression of hatred is going to keep us even stronger."

Congregation co-president Robert Englebert also told Global News that several vehicles in the synagogue parking lot were egged. He said members of the congregation could hear the commotion outside, and some children looked out the window and witnessed the incident.

"It was quite a traumatic experience for many of our members," Englebert said.

Englebert said he believes the alleged vandalism may reflect growing anti-Semitic sentiment in Saskatoon, adding that members of the local Jewish community have also reported smaller incidents in schools and everyday life.

The synagogue is reviewing surveillance footage and intends to file a report with the Saskatoon Police Service.

Police told Global News they had not received a report consistent with the allegations as of Tuesday morning and were therefore not investigating the incident at that time.

Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block condemned the reported vandalism in a statement posted to social media.

"Acts that target people because of their faith undermine the values of respect, inclusion, and belonging that Saskatoon strives to uphold," Block wrote. "We will not allow acts of hate or intimidation to define who we are as a community."

The synagogue says it expects to increase security following the incident while working with police.