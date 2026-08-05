Saskatoon synagogue reportedly egged during Shabbat service

Congregants were inside the synagogue as unknown perpetrators reportedly hurled eggs at the building and vehicles outside.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   August 05, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: Claudio Jodorkovsky

A Saskatoon synagogue says it was targeted by vandals during a Shabbat service over the weekend, with eggs allegedly thrown at the building and vehicles parked outside while worshippers gathered inside.

Rabbi Claudio Jodorkovsky told Global News that the incident occurred Saturday during services at Congregation Agudas Israel on McKinnon Avenue. According to the rabbi, eggs struck the synagogue's doors and windows while congregants, including children, remained inside.

"What I said to our congregation is that we are going to continue praying and doing what we do," Jodorkovsky told Global News. "We are a very, very strong community and any act of vandalism or expression of hatred is going to keep us even stronger."

Congregation co-president Robert Englebert also told Global News that several vehicles in the synagogue parking lot were egged. He said members of the congregation could hear the commotion outside, and some children looked out the window and witnessed the incident.

"It was quite a traumatic experience for many of our members," Englebert said.

Englebert said he believes the alleged vandalism may reflect growing anti-Semitic sentiment in Saskatoon, adding that members of the local Jewish community have also reported smaller incidents in schools and everyday life.

The synagogue is reviewing surveillance footage and intends to file a report with the Saskatoon Police Service.

Police told Global News they had not received a report consistent with the allegations as of Tuesday morning and were therefore not investigating the incident at that time.

Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block condemned the reported vandalism in a statement posted to social media.

"Acts that target people because of their faith undermine the values of respect, inclusion, and belonging that Saskatoon strives to uphold," Block wrote. "We will not allow acts of hate or intimidation to define who we are as a community."

The synagogue says it expects to increase security following the incident while working with police.

Help Rebel News confront the pro-Hamas jihadis rioting in our streets!

Latest News

Rebel News is taking a stand against radical, pro-Hamas rioters by deploying our digital billboard truck and seasoned reporters to demonstrations across Canada. Our team is on the frontline, exposing and challenging these extremists taking over our streets. We urgently need your support to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the billboard truck and to hire security guards to protect the truck and our reporters. Your contribution will help us maintain a strong presence at these protests, defend journalistic freedom, and stand firm against these foreign extremists taking over our streets.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.