Ezra Levant and Rebel News billboard truck roll into Ottawa

PETITION: Not My Senator! We demand that Justin Trudeau rescind his appointment of Kristopher Wells to the Senate. If Trudeau refuses to revoke his appointment, then we, the undersigned, demand that all Alberta elected officials should refuse to meet with Wells or give him any legitimacy. Trudeau must respect democracy.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant and the Rebel billboard truck are visiting Ottawa today, spreading awareness about the recent Senate appointments nominated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Look what I brought with me today,” Levant said in video filmed outside of the Prime Minister's Office. “The glorious, hi-def billboard truck by Rebel News.”

Featured prominently on the truck is Kristopher Wells, Trudeau's “sneaky pick” to be named to the Senate from Alberta. You can learn more about what Rebel News is doing to push back against the selection at NotMySenator.ca.

We parked our glorious Rebel News truck outside Justin Trudeau’s office. (It’s only 10 a.m. so he’s probably not out of bed yet.) I don’t want to get anyone in trouble, but let me just say, Trudeau’s security guards loved the truck!



“I say sneaky because it was announced during the Labour Day long weekend, when it was like a blackhole for news,” the Rebel boss explained. “He's such an atrocious extremist Senate candidate. He's spent his life pushing for transgender surgery for minor children, and to be done without the notice or consent of their parents. An evil man, way outside the norms in anywhere in Canada let alone Alberta.”

Unlike other provinces, Albertans vote on “senators-in-waiting” during provincial elections. In 2021, voters selected Pam Davidson, Erika Barootes and Mykhailo Martyniouk. Instead, Trudeau nominated gender ideology radical Wells along with Daryl Fridhandler, a longtime Liberal Party donor.

Also displayed on the Rebel billboard truck is a message for SenatorSellout.com, a message directed to another Trudeau Senate selection, formerly conservative broadcaster Charles Adler.

A staple of Canadian talk radio, Adler was once a prominent voice of conservatives in Canada. During the pandemic, however, his tone changed as he took aim at the unvaccinated and started backing ideas like online censorship.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Adler was applying to become a senator. A convenient time for his views to change, given his past comments describing the Senate as a “sewer” and “a barn that needed to be burned down.”

Check back on this page for more updates from Ezra Levant throughout the day, or follow along directly on X.