Israel seeking demise of Iranian regime on top of nuclear demolishment: Dr. Daniel Pipes

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, founder of the Middle East Forum Dr. Daniel Pipes discussed Israel's goals in its ongoing conflict with Iran following a flurry of strikes on the Islamic Republic's military and nuclear infrastructure.

Rather than just taking out Iran's nuclear facilities, Dr. Pipes discussed why it appears that Israel is also targeting the most influential power centres of the regime. "It looks like what they want to do, in addition to the nuclear facilities, is knock out the stalwart institutions of the regime, such as the media network, the police, and other important regime assets," he said.

Dr. Pipes noted that despite Israel's multitude of strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, such as the Natanz site, Iran still has a highly-fortified facility called Fordow buried deep inside a mountain. The U.S. military is likely the only country with sufficient fighter jets and 'bunker buster' munitions to damage the Fordow site enough to make it inoperable.

"The one thing, as far as we know, that the Israelis have not attacked is Fordow, which is the single most important Iranian nuclear facility. And it is inside a mountain, and it would take more than the Israelis have now to destroy it," he said. "And that would probably require American sorties, not Israeli ones."

Dr. Pipes also discussed other strategies Israel could use to eliminate the threat of Iran's regime. "If you can't attack all those nuclear installations, then an alternative is to open the path for Iranians to rise up against the regime that has dominated their lives for 46 years now," he said.

Speculation has grown on potential U.S. military involvement in Iran, and President Trump recently stated that he "may or may not" move forward with a strike on the Fordow nuclear site.