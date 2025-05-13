Ezra Levant: Expect dirty tricks as Alberta referendum heats up

Political interest in the possibility of Alberta separating from Canada will stretch from local residents and politicians all the way to other provinces, federal authorities and even outsiders in the United States or elsewhere in the world.

With so many various political factions vying to assert their influence on the issue, expect a number of dirty tricks to be deployed along the way, cautioned Ezra Levant on Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Recalling the Nazi flag that was conveniently pictured — very briefly — at the Freedom Convoy in 2022, Liberal staffers planting divisive buttons at a Conservative event and Ontario Premier Doug Ford's undermining of the federal Conservative campaign, “look for a lot of that,” warned Ezra.

“The federal Liberals and the federal Conservatives will be against this referendum,” Ezra said, adding the provincial NDP would also be opposing separation. Alberta's governing United Conservative Party would likely remain neutral, “but I imagine individual MLAs are free to join one side or the other,” Ezra noted.

Legacy media outlets across the country will be united against the motion, perhaps aside from some at outlets like the Calgary Herald or Edmonton Sun who might be permitted to be neutral or support separation.

Postmedia, however, the newspaper conglomerate which operates several major outlets in Alberta, could stifle support for separatism, speculated Ezra.

“Everything else — everything based in Toronto — will be on the warpath” against separation, he said. Some independent outlets would support the idea, like the Western Standard, “but they still don't have the reach of those old media.”

“Don't be surprised if other Canadian governments interfere with massive campaigns, both official and unofficial,” Ezra said.

But it's not just Canadian companies and political parties that will take an interest in the debate. “Get ready for more interference from foreign entities than you've ever seen in your life,” he added.

OPEC and Russia, both global players in the oil and gas market, would be foreign entities interested in keeping Alberta's oil and gas in the ground.

“I don't know where China would stand on the question, I don't know where the U.S. would, either,” Ezra said, pointing out that some in the U.S. might be interested in the oil-rich province, but some may view it as a competitor to U.S. domestic exports.

“As Alberta goes, probably Saskatchewan goes a year or two later, and then other provinces might go too. The stakes really couldn't be any higher — so expect the dirty tricks to match it.”