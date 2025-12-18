Tamara Lich is under house arrest — so how did we just hire her at Rebel News?

I was there in an Ottawa courtroom when Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy, was sentenced to a year under house arrest. She’s only allowed to leave her home for medical appointments and church, and a few hours a week to buy groceries. She’s not allowed to go out for dinner or visit friends or even go for a walk. It’s atrocious.

But there is another exception: she can leave her home for work. That got me thinking. Tamara has worked with Rebel News before — speaking at our events across Canada, coming on our TV shows and even going on a multi-city book tour to promote her best-selling autobiography.

So, with the guidance of Tamara's lawyer, I offered her a formal job. And I sent the job offer to her probation officer, and phoned the probation officer and walked her through it, line by line — including the parts about Tamara travelling. And to my relief, she approved it!

So just a few days ago, Tamara took her first trip to our Rebel News office as our newest employee!

Obviously it’s a pain in the neck to have to check in with the probation officer every time Tamara travels, and have each trip approved. But if we carefully follow the rules, we will be able to make this work. To me, the most important part of Tamara's job will be our upcoming campus tour, where Tamara will go town by town, like Charlie Kirk did, talking to young people about freedom and hope.

She is such a good role model and such a positive person, I truly think she’ll help us win the battle of ideas with young people. But I mentioned Charlie Kirk. And we know about the horrific attack on him that claimed his life. Unfortunately, Canada has seen increasing violence, too, including from Antifa thugs and pro-Hamas extremists.

Just last week, a conservative professor, Frances Widdowson, was mobbed by left-wing extremists at the University of Victoria, and police did nothing to protect her. We simply can’t have that happen to our Tamara. So I’ve promised Tamara that we will protect her. We will have professional security guards with her when she goes out in public to do journalism.

And when she goes on campus, we’ll have at least four guards assigned just to protect her personally, and more to secure the larger venue. It’s outrageous that police and campus security won’t protect conservatives. No other journalists or activists in Canada have to hire private security guards to keep them safe.

At Rebel News, it’s actually one of our largest expenses. It’s unfair, but that’s the world we live in. Will you help me keep Tamara safe on her speaking tour? We’ve set up TheTamaraProject.com — a website where we’re going to put all of Tamara’s work. Her books, her videos, her podcasts, her news reports. We’ll put her speaking schedule there when it’s firmed up. I get the feeling it’s going to be a very popular website.

And at that same place, we have a donation button, dedicated to Tamara’s safety and security. Rebel News crowdfunded her security for her trial, and it cost tens of thousands of dollars. If we put her on a ten-city campus speaking tour, it could well be much higher. But we’re going to do it, because we don’t back down to bullies on the left.

I spoke with Tamara and we’re going to have a special plaque made with the names of anyone who donates $250 or more to protect her. We’ll present that plaque to Tamara, and we’ll hang it in our boardroom at Rebel News. And Tamara has offered to personally telephone anyone who chips in $1,000 or more to her security budget.

That is so amazing, and it shows her true nature — grateful, humble, and not afraid of hard work. Tamara Lich is one of the finest people I've ever met in my life. It has been an honour to crowdfund her legal fees and her security costs these past two years. And when I heard her atrocious sentence I thought, “we’ve got to find a way to keep her active in the world.”

