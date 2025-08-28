Ezra Levant: 'Misogynistic immigration' is reshaping the West and harming women

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how mass immigration is negatively impacting women and girls in Western countries.

Ezra took aim at what he calls 'misogynistic immigration' — bringing in millions of military-aged men from places where the victimization of women and girls is common.

For example, the U.K. government has transformed dozens of hotels in communities across England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland into migrant facilities housing thousands of military-aged foreign men.

As a result of this, several recent attacks on women and girls in the U.K. by migrant men have sparked protests against mass immigration.

"When I was in Norwich and Epping, women said they had complained to police about migrant men lurking around playgrounds and taking photos of young girls. And the police were called and said there's nothing they could do about it," Ezra explained.

The U.K. government is also currently fast-tracking up to 200,000 Afghans into residential neighbourhoods around the country. Afghans, according to British police, are 22 times more likely to commit rape than British men.

Ezra questioned why migrants from countries like Syria, where there is no longer war, are still in Western countries like Canada.

"Why are there any Syrians still in the West? The war in Syria is over, they can go home. In fact, two million Syrians have actually gone home. But why are they still here in Canada or the United Kingdom or Germany or the Netherlands?"

Ezra concluded that unchecked 'misogynistic immigration' not only overwhelms Western communities but also endangers women and girls, as authorities, paralyzed by fears of being labelled racist, fail to address the rising tide of violence and protect vulnerable citizens.