🔴 Ezra Levant REACTS: Rebel's debate victory, CBC lies corrected | Rebel Roundup

Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

Today, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant discusses last week's federal party leaders' debates in Montreal that saw Rebel News journalists pose four questions to the leaders. The debates also saw members of the mainstream media lose their cool and launch verbal attacks at Rebel journalists.

Plus, the CBC was forced to issue a correction after its chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton accused Rebel News of spreading "misinformation." Barton falsely claimed that the remains of Indigenous children have been found in various places across the country.

The CBC correction reads: "As CBC News has reported on multiple occasions, what several Indigenous communities across Canada have discovered on the sites of some former residential schools are potential burial sites or unmarked graves."

And finally, Ezra Levant has launched a lawsuit against Mark Carney and his Liberal Party operatives for purportedly stealing property and using it in a deceptive scheme to try to smear Pierre Poilievre.

