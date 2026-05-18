Ezra Levant REACTS to Free Speech Union support in UK ban fight

On Friday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Ezra reviewed the FSU’s press release, which described his visa refusal as a 'clear breach of his rights.'

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  |   May 18, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Ezra Levant has gained new support in his fight against his UK ban: the Free Speech Union, a British free speech organization that Ezra has supported for years — never imagining he might one day need its services himself. 

On Friday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Ezra reviewed the FSU’s press release, which described his visa refusal as a “clear breach of his rights.” 

“He is a Canadian commentator and journalist who has no criminal convictions and has never advocated violence, intimidation, discrimination or terrorism and rejects any assertion that he is ‘far-right,’” said the release. “In reality, he simply holds views that the Prime Minister disagrees with.” 

Ezra also showed viewers his Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, which he received in 2012 for advancing freedom of expression. 

“When I get into a pickle over censorship, I sometimes look at it and think, ‘You know what… I want to live up to it,’” he said. “And I think challenging Keir Starmer’s censorship is something that continues the spirit of this award.” 

Please help us fight back against Keir Starmer's crackdown on press freedom!

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The UK government has blocked Rebel News journalists Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini from entering the country just days before a major London rally — an alarming attack on press freedom. Rebel News is fighting back by suing Keir Starmer over this blacklist, which punishes journalists for covering events officials don’t like. We are preparing a legal challenge to expose and contest this abuse of power, while also sending Alexa Lavoie to the UK to ensure the rally is still covered truthfully and the public sees what really happens. Please chip in a donation today to help fund the lawsuit against Keir Starmer and support independent reporting on the ground.

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