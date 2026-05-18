Ezra Levant REACTS to Free Speech Union support in UK ban fight

Ezra Levant has gained new support in his fight against his UK ban: the Free Speech Union, a British free speech organization that Ezra has supported for years — never imagining he might one day need its services himself.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Ezra reviewed the FSU’s press release, which described his visa refusal as a “clear breach of his rights.”

We have taken up the case of @ezralevant, a Gold member of the @SpeechUnion who has been refused entry to the UK to attend the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally tomorrow. After his ESTA was refused, he paid £1,000 to the Home Office to expedite a visa application because his flight is… — The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) May 15, 2026

“He is a Canadian commentator and journalist who has no criminal convictions and has never advocated violence, intimidation, discrimination or terrorism and rejects any assertion that he is ‘far-right,’” said the release. “In reality, he simply holds views that the Prime Minister disagrees with.”

Ezra also showed viewers his Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, which he received in 2012 for advancing freedom of expression.

“When I get into a pickle over censorship, I sometimes look at it and think, ‘You know what… I want to live up to it,’” he said. “And I think challenging Keir Starmer’s censorship is something that continues the spirit of this award.”