Ezra banned from U.K., Suing Keir Starmer, Islamification of Europe | Rebel Roundtable
Ezra Levant is live for this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream, discussing the top stories of the day.
Ezra Levant is LIVE for a special Friday edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream! (instead of our Rebel Roundtable, which normally airs Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Rebel News boss Ezra Levant being blocked from travelling to the United Kingdom ahead of Tommy Robinson's rally against mass immigration this Saturday.
Plus, in response to the ban, Ezra announced he's launched a lawsuit to sue the British government and Prime Minister Keir Starmer in response to the unjustified ban.
And finally, despite Ezra and Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini both being barred entry, Alexa Lavoie is on the ground in the U.K. ahead of the rally and captured a first-hand glimpse of the Islamification of Europe.
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