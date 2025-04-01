Alberta’s premier opens the door just a crack towards independence — It’s no April Fool’s Day joke

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith made a statement that might seem small on the surface but could have massive implications. She cracked open the door to the possibility of Alberta rethinking its place in Confederation. This isn’t just idle talk — it’s a reflection of growing frustration in the province. And if things continue on their current path, that door might not just open further — it could be kicked wide open.

One thing that stands out about Carney’s appeal is that he has a very specific demographic — baby boomers. Boomers have it good. Their houses are paid off, high home prices benefit them and they aren’t competing with millions of foreign workers. The system works for them. The last decade hasn’t been a struggle for them. They’re not stuck living with their parents, unable to buy a home. Maybe their kids are, and maybe they don’t mind that. But their comfort blinds them to the struggles of younger generations and the larger issues facing the country.

Carney presents himself as the perfect prime ministerial candidate — well-groomed, polished, and, most importantly, boring. But boring is a disguise for radical ideas. And for many boomers, that’s enough. Poilievre seems too “uppity,” too aggressive, too much like Trump. And when Trump joked about annexing Canada, they took it seriously. They don’t realize that the real threat isn’t from the south — it’s from within.

Mark Carney is a globalist. He holds three passports, calls himself European and hasn’t been engaged in Canadian affairs for over a decade. He’s out of touch. He didn’t even know the difference between Inuit and First Nations. He couldn’t answer basic questions about the country he supposedly wants to lead. His interests lie elsewhere — in London, New York, or Geneva. If you think he’s running on patriotism, you’re being scammed.

Carney says his Liberal government would keep the 'no more pipelines' Bill C-69 in place, claiming he will focus on "projects that are going to make material differences to our country." pic.twitter.com/dEv0lV7xRy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 1, 2025

And that’s where Alberta comes in. For years, Alberta has been treated as the punching bag of Confederation. Its oil industry has been strangled by policies like Bill C-69, while eastern politicians cash in on their alternative energy investments. Carney hasn’t disclosed his holdings, but it’s not hard to guess where his financial interests lie.

Alberta has been pushed to the brink. Crime is up. Migrants are flooding in. Woke activists control the cultural narrative. Meanwhile, the people who built the country — hardworking young men, the energy sector and the middle class — are being squeezed out. Is it any wonder that Premier Smith is testing the waters of independence?

Maybe it won’t happen. Maybe it’s all talk. But maybe — just maybe — Canada is closer to breaking apart than we realize.

GUEST: The Democracy Fund's Director of Litigation, Mark Joseph, on Tamara Lich's upcoming verdict of Canada's longest mischief trial stemming from her role in the 2022 Freedom Convoy.