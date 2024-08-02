Jurors move towards verdict in Coutts Four trial

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Robert Kraychik discusses the ongoing Coutts Four and Coutts Three trials from the Lethbridge courthouse.

The trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick is heading towards a verdict after jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday. Justice David Labrenz told jurors to reach a "just verdict" by focusing on the evidence.

Both men are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000. Carbert and Olienick have pled not guilty to all charges against them.

Publication ban lifted in the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick given that the jury has now retired to deliberate its verdicts. Many interesting things with broad/national implications took place during these proceedings which I'll report on in the very near future. pic.twitter.com/5mPsHU78M9 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) August 1, 2024

The Crown also accused the defendants of conspiring to murder police officers at a protest parallel to the 2022 Coutts blockade. The Coutts protest was a peaceful and civilly disobedient demonstration against government COVID-19 mandates.

“Absolutely not,” Carbert said on whether he was "part of a group trying to make Coutts a ground zero for a conflict with the police." He praised police officers during testimony as "heroes of our Western culture."

Carbert specifically denied having conversations with Olienick referencing "guns" or "bombs," as was claimed by a female RCMP operative. Olienick is additionally charged with unlawful possession of an explosive device for a dangerous purpose.

Marilyn Burns, counsel for Olienick, described July 11 the prosecution of her client and Carbert as "political" and "un-Canadian."