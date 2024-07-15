Coutts trial isn't 'political,' judge tells jurors

E-transfer (Canada):

The judge presiding over the Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick trial in Lethbridge, Alberta, advised the jury that “no evidence” existed of political control over the police, the Crown, or the court during Friday’s proceedings.

During her opening remarks on Thursday, Marilyn Burns, who is representing Olienick, described the trial as a “political criminal trial” that is “un-Canadian.”

RAW: RCMP interrogation of Coutts protester Anthony Olienick



The full-length interrogation of Anthony Olienick by RCMP was made available to the public as part of the ongoing Coutts trial.https://t.co/RfwD1S9rvf — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 9, 2024

Justice David Labrenz said, “There is — to my mind — no evidence that either the police, or the Crown, or the court has been acting under the influence of the political sphere.”

He went on:

“As you understand things, the court, the executive, and the legislative branches are separate. … Ms Burns stated, ‘This is truly a political criminal trial.’ Further, she suggested various ways the police were acting under the orders of politicians. I remind you that each and every one of you — together with myself, Crown counsel, and defense counsel — are here to do our sworn duty: administration of justice.”

Carbert and Olienick are accused of conspiring to murder police officers during their time at the 2022 Coutts protest and blockade, a peaceful and civilly disobedient demonstration against the decrees, edicts, and orders issued by different levels of government and marketed as “public health” measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

The judge reiterated the requirement for jurors to extend the presumption of innocence to the accused. If jurors are unsure what version of events to trust, he added, they must acquit the defendants.

Labrenz also told jurors that information in lawyers’ opening statements do not constitute evidence and mustn't be interpreted as evidence.