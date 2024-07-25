Coutts defendant denies discussing 'bombs' and 'guns' while testifying

E-transfer (Canada):

Chris Carbert denied certain claims made by a female RCMP undercover operator (UCO) in his testimony during Tuesday’s proceedings in his and Anthony Olienick's trial in Lethbridge, AB.

Carbert specifically denied having conversations with Olienick referencing “guns” or “bombs”, as was claimed by a female RCMP UCO during her testimony as a witness for the Crown earlier in the trial.

“Neither of those things were said in my presence, that I know for sure,” Carbert stated after being asked about the female RCMP UCO’s testimony by Marilyn Burns, Olienick's defence counsel.

Both Carbert and Olienick are charged with conspiracy to murder, with the Crown alleging that the two men conspired to murder police officers during their time at the 2022 Coutts protest and blockade. The charge carries with it a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The two defendants are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000. Both have pled not guilty to all charges against them.

The 2022 Coutts protest and blockade was a civilly disobedient and peaceful demonstration against governmental mandates, edicts, and orders marketed as “public health” measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Carbert also testified that Chris Sky’s presence at the Coutts protest was not desired by the protesters, who viewed Sky as more of a liability than asset in terms of their goal to end governmental “vaccine mandates” imposed on truckers crossing the Canada-U.S. border.

Carbert described Sky as a “troublemaker” who was removed from the Smuggler's Saloon, a location where the Coutts protesters gathered, by Chris Lysak, who was previously charged with participating in the alleged conspiracy alongside Carbert and Olienick.

Justice David Labrenz, the judge presiding over the trial, directed jurors against prematurely arriving at conclusions prior to the trial’s conclusion.

"At this point, avoid taking firm positions until the case finishes," Labrenz told jurors. He added, "You haven't heard all the evidence yet," estimating the the trial is nearing its conclusion. Jurors must also wait to receive instructions from the judge prior to their deliberations, Labrenz noted.