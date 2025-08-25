Trump cracks down on flag-burners with new executive order

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra asks: What flag do you wave? What flag would you never wave? What flag would you burn — and should you even be allowed to?

Ezra begins by discussing U.S. President Donald Trump's recent executive order criminalizing the burning of the American flag.

"Our great American Flag is the most sacred and cherished symbol of the United States of America, and of American freedom, identity, and strength. Over nearly two-and-a-half centuries, many thousands of American patriots have fought, bled, and died to keep the Stars and Stripes waving proudly," reads the order.

It goes on to clarify that this criminalization will have limitations. Test cases will likely be warranted "to clarify the scope of the First Amendment exceptions in this area."

Ezra points out that the most important part of this order is that it gives the government the right to "deny, prohibit, terminate, or revoke visas, residence permits, naturalization proceedings, and other immigration benefits... whenever there has been an appropriate determination that foreign nationals have engaged in American Flag-desecration activity."

Ezra sees this as the latest move in a long-running, international "flag war." We've seen Mexican flags at anti-deportation riots, and Palestinian and trans flags flown by anarchists and thugs. Two years ago, during a visit to Oxford, Ezra counted only one UK flag on the whole campus, the rest being either pride or trans flags. In Ireland, demonstrators against Irish patriots have flown Palestinian, trans, and government labour union flags.

But on the other side of the conflict, we have Canadian flags flown by citizens, conservatives, freedom fighters, and, especially, the truckers. In Ireland, they fly the tricolour flag, and in the UK, they fly the English flag, regardless of the consequences.

And in the U.S., they have the American flag, perhaps the greatest symbol of freedom worldwide.

Ezra concludes that symbols have significance, and we need to pay attention to how they're used and how they should be protected.

GUEST: Dacey Media, on his exclusive reporting from on the ground this past weekend, showcasing anti-Israel protesters crashing and cancelling the Ottawa Gay Pride parade.