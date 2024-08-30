Telegram CEO arrested. Will globalist censors target Elon Musk next?

Tonight: They arrested the head of a social media company called Telegram. Are they coming for Elon Musk next?

When we were in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, two names kept coming up. They were the two names the WEF was most afraid of — not afraid in a personal sense but afraid that these people would stop their agenda.

Number one, most obviously, was Donald Trump. But the second name was a bit more surprising: Elon Musk.

Musk is a great industrialist, a great entrepreneur, a dreamer, a visionary, a futurist. The man wants to colonize Mars. That's the kind of crazy utopian scheme that they normally love at the World Economic Forum. But the fact that Elon Musk believes, or at least says he believes, in true freedom and is using Twitter to free once censored people irritated them in a very deep way.

So when we saw the other day that a billionaire tech tycoon, Pavel Durov, the founder of various social networks and now the CEO of a messaging app called Telegram, was arrested and charged with a whole roster of crimes, all we could think of was: is this a dress rehearsal for the big game?

They might — they would if they could — do the same thing to Elon Musk himself.

Joining Ezra Levant tonight to talk about this and much more is a man who probably knows more about economic theory and internet freedom than anyone else. His name is Allum Bokhari, he's the managing director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, and we're just so happy to have him back as a guest today.

GUEST: Allum Bokhari, managing director for the Foundation for Freedom Online.