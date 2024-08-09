EXCLUSIVE: UK's 'Enemy of the State' Tommy Robinson on the breakdown of British civil liberty

Tonight, Ezra Levant is joined by Britain's most banned journalist and activist, Tommy Robinson, to discuss the UK riots against mass immigration after a deadly stabbing attack saw three children dead.

We've been talking about Tommy Robinson all week. We've been following his great comeback for months. We call it a comeback because all the social media companies at once decided to cancel him, similar to what they did to Alex Jones in America a few years ago.

But now he's back, ready to discuss the outbreak of political unrest in the UK, the twisting of the narrative by the mainstream media, and the widespread crackdown on civil liberties, including his own, by the British establishment.

Robinson commented,

"I'm sitting here thinking they're coming for me... Obviously, I upset them. We had 100,000 people on the streets of London in the largest peaceful rally the country's ever seen. And then I released the film [SILENCED], which is now at forty million views in eight or nine days, which totally exposes the corruption of the judiciary. Neither of those things should be criminal."

GUEST: British activist and journalist, Tommy Robinson.