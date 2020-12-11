Trudeau's CBC silent on the China Files

The China Files are the biggest story we've ever done.

We released them on Wednesday, all 34 pages of unredacted military communications about the joint practices and exchanges between the Canadian Armed Forces and the People's Liberal Army of China.

We invited the world's media to take those documents and run with them.

There's so many stories in there that haven't been unpacked.

The fact that we broke the news should be a feather in our cap, but that shouldn't stop anyone from covering the news — and indeed, others did.

