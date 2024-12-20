Terrorists open fire on a Jewish girls’ school... for a third time

Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School has been targeted by three shootings in as many months. What has been the federal response? A few perfunctory tweets.

Ezra Levant
  |   December 20, 2024

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

GUEST: Sheila Gunn Reid on Trudeau's latest cabinet shuffle and Jagmeet Singh's calls for a winter election.

 

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, terrorists open fire on a Jewish girls’ school in Toronto. Police were forced to shut down the entire block with a forensics and canine unit on stand-by.

This has happened twice before at Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School. Do you doubt there will be a fourth and a fifth time? 

What has been the federal response? A few perfunctory tweets from Liberals. That’s it. A tweet, nothing more.

It’s reached the point where arson attacks on synagogues no longer even make the news. There's one Toronto synagogue that was attacked a whopping eight times in recent memory. Eight times.

Our cowardly politicians aren’t stopping groups from promoting terrorism. They aren’t even stopping people from terrorism-infested places from coming to Canada. We are one of only two stupid nations — Australia being the other — that are actually bringing in people from Gaza, on purpose.

Every week the police preside over a pro-Hamas hate rally in the heart of a Jewish neighbourhood — where Rebel News reporters document the hate. Rather than enforce the law, police take the easy route and arrest journalists for merely doing their jobs.

It’s madness. We used to have a peaceful country... no longer.

One definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. They are doing nothing new, so there will be no different result.

PETITION: Deport Hamas!

45,685 signatures
Goal: 50,000 signatures
meta-img

It is against the law to provide support for Hamas, which has been designated by the government as an illegal terrorist entity. Please sign our petition demanding that the government deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies.

Will you sign?

Help Rebel News confront the pro-Hamas jihadis rioting in our streets!

Latest News

Rebel News is taking a stand against radical, pro-Hamas rioters by deploying our digital billboard truck and seasoned reporters to demonstrations across Canada. Our team is on the frontline, exposing and challenging these extremists taking over our streets. We urgently need your support to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the billboard truck and to hire security guards to protect the truck and our reporters. Your contribution will help us maintain a strong presence at these protests, defend journalistic freedom, and stand firm against these foreign extremists taking over our streets.

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Ron Voss
    commented 2024-12-20 21:06:55 -0500 Flag
    Our Charter at work:
    Multicultural heritage
    27&nbsp;This Charter shall be interpreted in a manner consistent with the preservation and enhancement of the multicultural heritage of Canadians.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-20 20:35:12 -0500 Flag
    Though I hate swear-laden videos, people must see this horrific excuse for a human being. Free speech shows us who’s wise and who’s otherwise. It’s why I support Rebel News. Telling isn’t enough. People must see and hear rank viciousness and stupidity for themselves.
  • Don Hrehirchek
    commented 2024-12-20 20:24:16 -0500 Flag
    Received the new book from Ezra. Only finished chapter 2 and My blood is still boiling. This story of today is typical of the wef, cop, un , and the minions that are in Canada now. If We do not immediately change direction, there will be no Canada as We have known and come to appreciate. I shed a tear for all of us , that is the ones with the mind to see what is going on. Those that do not will reap what they sow. But all will fall if direction is not changed immediately. Election, election now! Innocent people are being hurt because of hatred. This is “evil”.