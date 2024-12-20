Terrorists open fire on a Jewish girls’ school... for a third time
Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School has been targeted by three shootings in as many months. What has been the federal response? A few perfunctory tweets.
GUEST: Sheila Gunn Reid on Trudeau's latest cabinet shuffle and Jagmeet Singh's calls for a winter election.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, terrorists open fire on a Jewish girls’ school in Toronto. Police were forced to shut down the entire block with a forensics and canine unit on stand-by.
This has happened twice before at Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School. Do you doubt there will be a fourth and a fifth time?
What has been the federal response? A few perfunctory tweets from Liberals. That’s it. A tweet, nothing more.
You literally partied with teenaged girls at a Taylor Swift concert when antisemitic rioters tore through Montreal. You don’t care about this latest attack, because the gunmen are your people, foreign thugs brought in to terrorize Jews and all Canadians. https://t.co/qaGYqdLj7I— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 20, 2024
It’s reached the point where arson attacks on synagogues no longer even make the news. There's one Toronto synagogue that was attacked a whopping eight times in recent memory. Eight times.
Our cowardly politicians aren’t stopping groups from promoting terrorism. They aren’t even stopping people from terrorism-infested places from coming to Canada. We are one of only two stupid nations — Australia being the other — that are actually bringing in people from Gaza, on purpose.
David Menzies asks Toronto police why pro-Hamas protesters aren't being arrested after chanting for genocide in the streets repeatedly.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 20, 2024
"It's very challenging to deal with these matters," says a Hate Crime Unit spokesman. pic.twitter.com/C2QjL6ROOk
Every week the police preside over a pro-Hamas hate rally in the heart of a Jewish neighbourhood — where Rebel News reporters document the hate. Rather than enforce the law, police take the easy route and arrest journalists for merely doing their jobs.
It’s madness. We used to have a peaceful country... no longer.
One definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. They are doing nothing new, so there will be no different result.
COMMENTS
-
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-20 20:35:12 -0500 FlagThough I hate swear-laden videos, people must see this horrific excuse for a human being. Free speech shows us who’s wise and who’s otherwise. It’s why I support Rebel News. Telling isn’t enough. People must see and hear rank viciousness and stupidity for themselves.
-
Don Hrehirchek commented 2024-12-20 20:24:16 -0500 FlagReceived the new book from Ezra. Only finished chapter 2 and My blood is still boiling. This story of today is typical of the wef, cop, un , and the minions that are in Canada now. If We do not immediately change direction, there will be no Canada as We have known and come to appreciate. I shed a tear for all of us , that is the ones with the mind to see what is going on. Those that do not will reap what they sow. But all will fall if direction is not changed immediately. Election, election now! Innocent people are being hurt because of hatred. This is “evil”.