Trudeau prorogued Parliament to save the Liberal brand

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a feature interview with John Carpay of the Justice Centre on Trudeau's prorogation of Parliament.

A crucial Federal Court hearing countering prorogation has been set for February 14 and 15, according to court documents. A recent motion seeks to reverse prorogation in light of recent events.

The applicants are calling for Parliament to "immediately resume sitting to protect Canada’s interests in light of threatened actions by the United States," including the potential imposition of 25% tariff on all exports to the U.S. Chief Justice Paul Crampton agreed the matter is urgent and of the public interest.

Carpay questioned the validity of an 11-week prorogation. “It’s for the benefit of the Liberal Party of Canada … [to] elect a new leader,” he said.

Could the courts overturn Trudeau's proroguing of Parliament? John Carpay explains



Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay compares Justin Trudeau's decision to prorogue Parliament to Boris Johnson's same choice in the United Kingdom in 2019, which… pic.twitter.com/hqbl8Q1lTM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2025

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suddenly prorogued Parliament on January 6, citing incessant infighting among Liberal MPs. The action promptly ceased all Parliamentary business, from cabinet bills to committee deliberations—at least for the time being.

Five years ago, the UK Supreme Court unanimously declared the prorogation of Parliament void and unlawful by Boris Johnson, who resided over a minority government at the time.

The Federal Court ruled Johnson exceeded his legal powers in suspending all Parliamentary business for five weeks, as most MPs disagreed with hard-exit from the European Union, said Carpay. “Court actions were filed and they made their way quickly [through the courts].”