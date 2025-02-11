Optimism returns to Big Tech as Trump ushers in a new era

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a deep dive into the new era of Big Tech optimism.

When was the last time you felt good about Big Tech? Well, that time might just be now — we've got reasons to feel hopeful.

"I'll tell you why I'm feeling optimistic," says Ezra. "We've seen Big Tech go from a place of censorship to a new dawn of free speech, and our guest, Allum Bokhari, has been through it all with us — from the blue pill of ignorance to the white pill of hope."

Allum Bokhari, once a senior editor at Breitbart for Big Tech, now fights for online freedom. He's witnessed the dark days of tech censorship, the black pill of despair, but now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Elon Musk's recent moves have given us all a reason to be white pilled," Alan shared during this in-depth interview. "Big tech might actually become a place where freedom can flourish again."

But what does this mean for the average user? From stifling dissent to possibly embracing it, the shift in Big Tech's direction is not just about tech leaders but about every voice that was once silenced.

"The policies, the people, the platforms — it's all changing," Ezra notes. "And we're here to unpack it all, from the despair of the black pill to the optimism of the white pill."

Tonight, we'll explore how this shift could reshape our digital landscape, showing that even in areas dominated by policies that once favoured censorship over common sense, change is finally happening.