Freeland, Carney push a censorship agenda — courtesy of their WEF overlords

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the World Economic Forum advocates a censorship agenda — a calling card for two Liberal leadership hopefuls.

"The World Economic Forum is ... owned by Klaus Schwab," Ezra said. "It doesn't have any elections. There's no opposition to it. There's no parliamentary transcript, lobbyist registry [or] independent media," he adds. "It's a private corporation that has deep, deep ties to governments all around the world."

We know that Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau's right-hand woman for many years, remains on the WEF Board of Directors. She is vying to replace him following an unceremonious exit as finance minister last month.

Then there's Mark Carney, also vying to replace Justin Trudeau. The central banker and Trudeau advisor was also a long time attendee at the Forum.

Expect both to advocate more globalist, WEF nonsense. And that includes censoring the free press.

The last politician to call Canada an energy superpower was Stephen Harper. Now Mark Carney is saying it.



Carney also says he opposes the arrest of Rebel News journalist David Menzies. pic.twitter.com/fYFEoxYlNT — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 19, 2024

During Carney's campaign launch this past weekend, several independent journalists were denied entry — despite his campaign pre-approving their attendance. At the 2024 WEF Summit, the central banker sang a different toon following the violent arrest of David Menzies by Freeland's RCMP henchmen.

"Back then he was saying things like he believed in freedom of speech," said Ezra. "I don't think he really meant them."

Following his arrest, Freeland refused to comment on the incident. "Canada is a rule of law country," she told reporters. "Political elected officials have no role in the taking of those decisions. That's why I don't have any further comment."

Freeland, a journalist before her political career, has been outspoken about protecting the rights of journalists — except when the rights of journalists are violated in front of her.

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a 2015 Ministerial Mandate letter to his minister wrote: "All journalists in Canada and abroad are professionals who, by asking necessary questions, contribute in an important way to the democratic process. Your professionalism and engagement with them is essential."

"It is important that we acknowledge mistakes when we make them," it reads. "Canadians do not expect us to be perfect. They expect us to be honest, open and sincere in our efforts to serve the public interest."

In 2018, Freeland said: "Without a free and independent press we all lose," acknowledging the media is "essential" in "defending and advancing the truth."

"In any democracy journalists must have the ability to report facts freely, to defend, expose and advance the truth without fear of retaliation, reprisal, violence or imprisonment," she said the following year. "Canada will always defend this right."