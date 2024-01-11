BREAKING: Freeland refuses to comment on the false arrest of David Menzies

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News journalist David Menzies was falsely arrested and accused of assaulting an officer by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's security detail in Toronto on Monday afternoon, causing international outrage at his treatment.

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

Speaking at a housing announcement in Toronto, her first public appearance since Menzies was taken away and roughed up after attempting to pose a question, Freeland was asked about the arrest.

BREAKING: Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland comments on arrest of Rebel News reporter David Menzies as he asked her questions on Monday:



"Operational decisions about law enforcement are taken by the police...and that's why I don't have any further comment."https://t.co/HusmT5DsD4 pic.twitter.com/J1TFeLUV15 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 11, 2024

"As you guys know very well, Canada is a rule of law country," Freeland told reporters. "Canada is a democracy. Operational decisions about law enforcement are taken by the police of jurisdiction, quite appropriately. Political elected officials have no role in the taking of those decisions. That's why I don't have any further comment."

Freeland, a journalist before her political career, has been outspoken about protecting the rights of journalists — except when the rights of journalists are violated in front of her.

Former journalist Chrystia Freeland doesn't care about press freedom@EzraLevant and @TheMenzoid reflect on David's recent arrest after he asked Deputy PM (and former journalist) Chrystia Freeland questions as she was on her way to a memorial for victims of a plane that was shot… pic.twitter.com/QAuH1ITvE5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 10, 2024

Across the political spectrum, the arrest of Menzies has elicited disgust and condemnation.

Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) reacts to Rebel News reporter David Menzies' (@TheMenzoid) arrest, describing the officer's claims of "assault" as "the most juvenile accusation" he's heard.



"Stand with David and his adorable fedora," says Brand.https://t.co/HusmT5E0sC pic.twitter.com/HVCIDTTlkq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2024

Rebel News is pursuing legal action against the RCMP and Freeland. To support those efforts, visit www.StandWithDavid.com.