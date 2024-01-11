BREAKING: Freeland refuses to comment on the false arrest of David Menzies

The deputy PM told reporters that the arrest was a decision made by law enforcement, offering no further comment on the state of press freedom in Canada.

BREAKING: Freeland refuses to comment on the false arrest of David Menzies
Remove Ads

Rebel News journalist David Menzies was falsely arrested and accused of assaulting an officer by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's security detail in Toronto on Monday afternoon, causing international outrage at his treatment.

Speaking at a housing announcement in Toronto, her first public appearance since Menzies was taken away and roughed up after attempting to pose a question, Freeland was asked about the arrest.

"As you guys know very well, Canada is a rule of law country," Freeland told reporters. "Canada is a democracy. Operational decisions about law enforcement are taken by the police of jurisdiction, quite appropriately. Political elected officials have no role in the taking of those decisions. That's why I don't have any further comment."

Freeland, a journalist before her political career, has been outspoken about protecting the rights of journalists — except when the rights of journalists are violated in front of her.

Across the political spectrum, the arrest of Menzies has elicited disgust and condemnation.

Rebel News is pursuing legal action against the RCMP and Freeland. To support those efforts, visit www.StandWithDavid.com.

RCMP Press Freedom Chrystia Freeland Stand With David news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.