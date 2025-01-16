BREAKING: Mark Carney calls cops on journalists

At the chaotic launch of Trudeau adviser Mark Carney's campaign to become leader of the Liberal party, a handful of independent journalists were denied entry and police were called to forcibly remove them.

Counter Signal boss Keean Bexte posted to X that he had been accredited the night before by the Carney campaign to attend the announcement held at Edmonton's Laurier Heights Community Hall.

Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrant posted that two of his journalists were also denied entry.

The message from the Carney team seems to be not unlike the current Trudeau Liberal regime: meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Carney, the longtime friend and adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is vying to replace him as a leader of the Liberal party on March 9.

Trudeau has been responsible for the banning and censoring of independent journalists through legislation and use of his RCMP security detail, which has been involved in separate instances including the violent assault of Rebel News journalist David Menzies and has ejected Bexte, an alumnus of Rebel News, from government and Liberal Party events.

