Carney dances around residential school 'denialism' issue

Liberal Leader Mark Carney recently distanced himself from past comments made by his late father, Robert Carney, who was a principal at an Indian day school in the Northwest Territories.

The elder Carney defended the residential school system, acknowledging there were instances of abuse but saying it “cannot be viewed as being wholly destructive or ill-intended,” as CBC reported.

“I love my father, but I don't share those views,” Carney said when asked about the past statements, describing residential schools as a “long, painful part of our history.”

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini shared their thoughts on Carney's response when he was asked about his father's resurfaced remarks.

The reporter's question didn't approach the issue from the correct angle, noted Sheila.

“He can easily say, 'well I don't agree with my dad' — trust me, I don't agree with my family on a lot of things,” she acknowledged. “But I think it should come down to: do you think his viewpoint should be outlawed and criminalized? Because that is the state of discussion here in Canada.”

Were residential schools “evil,” wondered Sheila, given the Liberals' efforts to criminalize discussion and debate surrounding the issue. “Then, you would have to admit your dad was just an evil part of an evil thing ... or were their good people working in the system? Because you can't really have it both ways.”

Tamara, meanwhile, referred the audience to a recent Rebel News report from Drea Humphrey, which featured the perspective of an anonymous Kamloops band member who attended the controversial former residential school and viewed it as a positive experience.

“When Carney's committing to continuing to truth and reconciliation, now is that just throwing more money at it hoping it eventually goes away?” Tamara asked.

“There were instances where horrific things took place in some of these schools,” she continued, “but there were other instances where that was not the case at all.”

The claim of 215 unmarked mass graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School remains unproven.

“The whole idea of truth and reconciliation cannot occur without having those clear instances of truth and honesty being reported to the public. Just by throwing money at things, nothing is going to get better.”