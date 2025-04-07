🔴 Carney's jab at Smith, CCP election interference, Poilievre praises Canada's history | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Today, we're looking at Liberal Leader Mark Carney throwing a verbal jab at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith while he discussed ongoing trade tensions between Canada and the United States — despite the premier's positive lobbying efforts on the Americans.

Plus, a WeChat account linked to the Chinese Communist Party is accused by Canada's elections monitoring task force of running an influence campaign involving Carney. The same account has a history of targeting CCP critic Michael Chong and Chrystia Freeland during her campaign for Liberal leadership.

And finally, a rare moment in Canadian politics, as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre actually praised the country's rich history, calling for icons like Terry Fox to be put back on passports and blasting the Liberals for trying to erase the past.

