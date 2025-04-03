Trump-Hating, Hide-and-Seek Alberta NDPer Now Running as a Carney Liberal in B.C.

Today as part of our catalogue of Liberal ideologues and radicals looking to run the country at MeetTheLiberals.com, we are getting to know Stephanie McLean. Or I should say, getting to know her again. Because we've met before.

In a bizarre twist of honesty, the NDP and the Liberals are cutting out the middleman in their pseudo-socialist coalition. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's followers aren't even pretending anymore—they're just running directly for the Liberals.

Stephanie McLean is a familiar face, for Albertans. She's the former Alberta NDP cabinet minister who couldn't seem to find the legislature, despite taxpayers generously footing $67,000 worth of salary while she conveniently called in sick—for months.

Well, Alberta's loss is now B.C.'s problem, because Stephanie McLean is back in politics, parachuting into Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke as Mark Carney's newest Liberal candidate. Talk about failing upwards!

Back when she was in Rachel Notley's cabinet, McLean was busy calling Donald Trump "sexist" and "homophobic," openly cheering for his election loss. Seems like divisive rhetoric is another skill she plans to bring along to the Liberals as they try to deal with trade issues. What could possibly go wrong?

McLean took Alberta taxpayers for a ride, submitting 27 absence reports claiming illness or injury—all pre-filed, mind you. Must have been quite the psychic condition, knowing exactly when she'd fall ill months in advance. When asked for proof of her "illness," the Alberta legislature admitted it operates on the "honour system." Honour system? For an NDP politician-turned-Carney Liberal? Please.

And let's not forget why McLean dragged out her resignation. Had she quit when booted from Notley's cabinet, it would have triggered an embarrassing by-election in Calgary-Varsity—a loss Notley couldn't afford.

Instead, McLean gamed the system, collecting taxpayer dollars and running out the clock. Alberta's Speaker’s Office made it nearly impossible to access her records, hoping we wouldn’t dig too deeply.

Now she's Mark Carney's Liberal pick in B.C., following the sage advice of her former NDP colleague who suggested laid-off Albertans "just move to B.C." McLean apparently took that literally—except she wasn't laid off; she quit.

Talk about recycling bad advice.

At MeetTheLiberals.com, we do our homework so voters don't have to find out the hard way. Stephanie McLean dodged accountability once—let’s make sure voters in Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke aren't fooled twice.

Latest News

03:08 Trump-Hating, Hide-and-Seek Alberta NDPer Now Running as a Carney Liberal in B.C. 07:19 Meet the Liberals: Rod Loyola praised Castro, promoted ‘Israeli apartheid week,’ and now wants a seat at the globalist table 15:56 'Why didn't Mark Carney kick him out?': Questions remain following disgraced Liberal MP's resignation over Chinese bounty threat 20:25 Candidate radicale anti-armes soutenue par Carney 06:27 Carney backs Liberal MP who suggested turning over Conservative candidate to Chinese Communist Party 6:11 Meet Amarjeet Sohi: Failed Trudeau minister, failed Edmonton mayor, running for Carney Liberal MP Paul Chiang encouraged the abduction of his political opponent. He must be fired! 05:56 Meet Liberal candidate Nathalie Provost: Anti-gun radical and misinformation peddler 21:21 'For Canada' campaign takes to Ottawa as residents react to Carney's hidden agenda 05:49 Meet Gregor Robertson: anti-oil mayor beloved by Beijing and the Tides Foundation