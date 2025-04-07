WeChat account linked to Chinese Communist Party backing Mark Carney

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini react to Canada's election monitoring task force warning that social media app WeChat's most prominent news account is running an information operation backing Liberal Leader Mark Carney.

  |   April 07, 2025   |   2 Comments

A spokesperson for the Privy Council announced a prominent news account on WeChat, a popular Chinese social media app, has been running an information operation supporting Liberal Leader Mark Carney.

“Intelligence reporting links the Youli-Youmian account to the PRC (People’s Republic of China) Chinese Community Party’s central political and legal affairs commission,” said Laurie-Anne Kempton during a press conference where she was joined by other members the federal government's Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) task force.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini shared their reactions to this latest round of support for Carney from Beijing after the same account targeted Chrystia Freeland, his closest contender during the Liberal leadership race.

“It sounds like Carney is China's pick and that makes sense, given Carney's stance on Paul Chiang and now the replacement for Paul Chiang,” said Sheila, recalling how the Liberal leader stood behind Chiang, who eventually withdrew as the party's Markham-Unionville candidate following an uproar over his assertion that his Conservative rival be kidnapped and turned over to Chinese authorities for a $1 million bounty.

Chiang's replacement, Peter Yuen, is also accused of being friendly towards the Chinese Communist Party.

“Imagine being a member of the Chinese dissident community there [in Toronto],” Sheila remarked. “Maybe [the CCP] is bullying you out of the consulate like they did to [former Conservative MP] Michael Chong, and you go to the police and then you get Paul Chiang or Peter Yuen as the cop on your file.”

“What is happening with Toronto police?” wondered Tamara, pointing out the number of overseas Chinese police stations operating in the Greater Toronto Area.

“The more we learn, the more questions than answers we seem to have,” Tamara continued. “This is just more craziness to add to the world that Canadians are currently living in.”

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-04-07 22:44:22 -0400 Flag
    No surprise there. This time, it’s out in the open.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-04-07 20:04:59 -0400
    Libranos indeed! Nothing diabolical is too low for them to do. I hope this news makes it to as many voters as possible. And I hope and pray that April 28th will be Judgment Day for the Liberals.