Carney claims Conservatives will 'kneel before' Trump

Rightly or wrongly, Donald Trump has become a pivotal issue on the Candian election campaign trail.

During a recent event, Liberal Leader Mark Carney once again invoked the American bogeyman while taking aim at his Conservative rival, Pierre Poilievre, along with his comments earlier this week about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

“A person who draws their inspiration from Donald Trump like Pierre Poilievre, he'll kneel before him before he stands up to him,” Carney said. “And as Premier Smith said, 'Pierre Poilievre is in sync with Donald Trump.'”

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Carney's latest attempts to tie Conservatives to Trump.

“I've never heard such an outrageously anti-American politician in my life,” said Sheila, “except maybe Elizabeth May, who is herself an American.”

“You know the kind of prime minister he's going to be if he's denigrating our provincial premiers on the campaign trail,” pointed out Lise. “It is not Trump that is causing us the heartache or pain that we've suffered over the years.”

Trump was not at fault for Canada's immigration, housing and health-care issues, noted Sheila. The U.S. president had “nothing to do with the carbon tax,” highlighted Lise.

“He didn't cancel our pipelines,” continued Sheila. “He actually approved our pipelines.”

“Trump had nothing to do with why Canada is broken today,” said Lise, “and the Liberals had everything to do with why Canada is broken today. Don't forget that.”