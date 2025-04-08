Carney takes shot at Premier Smith as he boasts about 'fighting the Americans'

Mark Carney took aim at Danielle Smith on the campaign trail over the Alberta premier's efforts to negotiate with the Americans following President Donald Trump's rollout of tariffs.

“We’re sending Doug Ford on to Fox News, to show them we’re not messing around up here. And we’re going to send Danielle next, we’re — well maybe we won’t send Danielle,” Carney said during a campaign stop in Western Canada on Sunday. “No, maybe we won't, we won't send Danielle,” he added.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini weighed in on the Liberal leader's comments on Premier Smith's efforts to ease tensions with Canada's closest ally.

Noting how energy exports received a lower tariff rate, Sheila said maybe if the Liberals had put the same effort into negotiating with the Trump administration Canada as a whole could have seen lower rates.

Instead, they're “attacking Danielle Smith for what? Doing something and achieving something and then making her the butt of a joke?” Sheila said. “(Carney's) actually more open and up front about his dislike for Danielle Smith than Trudeau ever was.”

The divide between Alberta and Ottawa was clear, added Tamara.

“If that's the way that he talks about Premier Smith, then that is a key indication that Mark Carney is going to further segregate and divide this country,” she said. “He slams a premier who has been really leading the charge in trying to negotiate and work out a fair deal with the Trump administration on the tariff issue.”

“This is clearly an indication of where Mark Carney will take the country if he's elected,” Tamara continued. “It will be more division, more ridiculous rhetoric and fighting for his own personal interests instead of the interests of all Canadians — not just the Liberal few and the ivory tower dwellers.”