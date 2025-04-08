🔴 Huge crowd for Poilievre, Carney says Cons bow to Trump, Tamara Lich speaks | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre's massive rally in Edmonton, where a crowd of around 15,000 Conservative supporters turned out for the event, whcih also saw former prime minister Stephen Harper give his backing to the Conservative leader.

Plus, Liberal Leader Mark Carney is accusing Conservatives of bowing down before President Donald Trump as the American leader continues to enforce tariffs on goods imported to the U.S. from around the world.

And finally, Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich has spoken out following her conviction on mischief charges relating to the 2022 protest.

