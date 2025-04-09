🔴 Liberals smear Poilievre, Carney's first Alberta rally, Canada's tariffs on US autos | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Today, we're looking at the Liberals' latest attempts to smear Pierre Poilievre and Conservatives as a far-right, conspiracy theorist who kowtows to Donald Trump.

Plus, Mark Carney made his first campaign stop in Alberta, where the turnout for the Liberal leader was drastically smaller than Poilievre's recent rally in the province.

And finally, in response to President Trump's global tariffs, Canada has placed counter-tariffs on U.S. autos.

