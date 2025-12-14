Markham voters react to MP Michael Ma ditching Conservatives to join the Liberals

Do Markham–Unionville voters feel betrayed after their MP jumped ship to the Liberals?

  |   December 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Rebel News reporter Scarlett Grace hits the streets of Markham–Unionville following the stunning decision by the local MP, Michael Ma, to leave the Conservative Party to join the Liberals.

The Liberal government is now just one seat shy of a majority.

In his statement, the MP claimed the switch came after “listening carefully” to constituents and praising Prime Minister Mark Carney’s so-called steady, practical leadership.

But only days earlier, Ma stood in Parliament blaming the Liberals for the affordability crisis, inflation, and soaring food bank use.

Watch Scarlett's full report to hear reactions from voters and decide for yourself whether this political flip passes the smell test.

